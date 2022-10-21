Justin Trudeau spotted at much-loved Lower Mainland Indian restaurant

Justin Trudeau is no stranger to indulging in quality eats and drinks while in and around BC, and yesterday the prime minister appeared at a popular Lower Mainland dining destination once again.

Trudeau was in the province and stopped at Tasty Indian Bistro’s original Delta location for lunch on Thursday.

The team at Tasty tells Dished this visit wasn’t the first time the prime minister has visited for a bite. Trudeau has come in for lunch meetings at Tasty previously as well, we’re told.

Clearly, Trudeau is keen on delicious Indian eats.

Over the years, the political leader has also been spotted at local BC establishments such as White Spot, Surrey’s Hawthorne Beer Market & Bistro, and Vancouver’s Fountainhead Pub, to name a few.