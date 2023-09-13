Vancouver sushi restaurant sharing special moments of Ed Sheeran's visit

Lucky Ed Sheeran! The English singer-songwriter, who was in town this month, was spotted visiting one of Vancouver’s internationally recognized Japanese restaurants.

Sheeran, who is known for hits like “Perfect” and “Thinking Out Loud,” was in town earlier this month for his BC Place performance.

That week, we learned the pop icon visited a Vancouver record store and it now seems he had an exciting opportunity to visit Tojo’s Restaurant.

This eatery is known for creating top-notch Japanese food served beautifully using fresh and seasonal ingredients.

On Tuesday, the restaurant shared a short video of Sheeran and Chef Hidekazu Tojo meeting and taking photos together.

According to the social media post, the two chatted about Sheeran’s recent trips to Japan and thanked him for stopping by.