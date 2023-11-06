Harry Styles seen enjoying Hobbs Pickles in Vancouver
Harry Styles has been making the rounds of Vancouver food spots, and there’s a new one to add to the list.
The pop star was spotted early afternoon last Friday at Hobbs Pickles, located inside the Granville Island Public Market.
Dished was told Styles bought all three of its sweet pickles, with his favourite being the Bread n’ Butter Chips.
The A-lister even went so far as to say, “This is the most delicious pickle I’ve ever had.”
“He was extremely gracious and kind,” Dished was told of Harry’s visit to the popular tasting bar.
Hobbs serves all kinds of pickles like Jalapeño, Kosher Dill, Half Sour, Full Sour, Honey Mustard, Bread n’ Butter, and more.
It’s still not clear how long the pop star will be in Vancouver, but many hope he’ll be staying to visit the Harry Styles-themed brunch happening later this month.
You can visit Hobbs’ tasting bar in the Granville Island Public Market every day from 9 am to 7 pm.
Alternatively, you can find these tasty pickles at grocery stores across the Lower Mainland.
Hobbs Pickles Tasting Bar
Address: Granville Island Public Market — 1689 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-228-5211