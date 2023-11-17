FoodFood NewsCuratedCelebrities

"A must try": Michael Bublé boasts about Vancouver restaurant after dining

Nov 17 2023, 1:31 am
Michael Bublé/Instagram

Well-loved Canadian crooner Michael Bublé, is giving a major shout-out to a beloved seafood restaurant in Vancouver.

On Thursday, the Burnaby-born singer and songwriter shared a photo of him and his wife, actress and model Luisana Lopilato, dining at Blue Water Café.

In front of the two is the restaurant’s delicious sorbet.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble)


In his social media post, Bublé thanked Francesco Aquilini, who owns the local eatery, through his investment company, Aquilini Group.

“Lu and I love your restaurant!” Bublé said.

“A must try when you’re in Vancouver.”

Bublé has been making some very public appearances around the city. Just this weekend, he was invited up on the Roger’s Arena stage to play with the Jonas Brothers.

The band called him on stage as they and Bublé performed Feeling Good, a hit Bublé famously covered. 

