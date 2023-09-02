Owen Wilson was just spotted dining at this Vancouver Thai restaurant

Actor Owen Wilson is in town and has just been spotted dining at a Vancouver restaurant that appears to be a celeb favourite.

Wilson posed for a picture on Friday at the Michelin-recommended Thai restaurant Maenam while picking up his takeout order. According to Chef Angus An, it was actually Wilson’s second time at the restaurant that week and had just been there the night before.

“He had the chef menu with [a] friend,” said An. “[He] particularly loved the new clam soup.”

Available until October, Maenam’s family-style chef’s menu is priced at $88 per person. Diners can pick from a wide variety of options that include hot and sour clam soup, albacore tuna laab salad, massaman curry of lamb shoulder, seafood pad cha, and khanom mor gaeng.

Wilson seemed to have enjoyed dinner so much on Thursday that he was back at the restaurant the very next day.

“He came back today and ordered takeout,” said An, who shared a photo of the actor.

Wilson, who has starred in movies like The Royal Tenenbaums and Zoolander, isn’t the only celebrity who appears to be a fan of the restaurant located at 1938 W 4th Avenue.

In January, Academy Award-winning actress Kate Winslet stopped at the restaurant and posed for a photo.

It’s been quite the summer for celeb spotting in Vancouver.

Drake has been seen dining at several restaurants, while Sam Smith made a stop for some khao soi chicken at one restaurant’s Chinatown location while in town for their concert.