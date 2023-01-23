Vancouver’s always lived up to its nickname of Hollywood North, and here’s another star sighting on our radar that reinforces that title.

Skylar Astin, star of the mega-popular Pitch Perfect films, was spotted dining at Tokyo in April in Chinatown.

The American actor popped into the Japanese restaurant and even commented on the eatery’s photo of him on Instagram, saying, “Food was delicious! I’ll be back for more!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tokyo In April (@tokyo_in_april)

The actor is in town filming So Help Me Todd. Astin stars in the show alongside Marcia Gay Harden, and he plays her son in the series.

Astin has been in and around town filming previously and was even spotted with John Cena and Keegan-Michael Key having dinner at a Yaletown steakhouse a few years back.

Astin is best remembered as Jesse from the Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2 movies in which he played Anna Kendrick’s love interest. His other notable roles include the series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, 21 and Over, and Ghosts of War.