The Vancouver-born star who plays Mike Wheeler on Stranger Things was recently seen dining at a Korean BBQ restaurant in Richmond.

Finn Wolfhard stopped by JJANG Korean BBQ & Social House Sunday, according to a post shared on the restaurant’s Instagram.

“He has mesmerized us with his magical music and outstanding performances on screen, and today he chose to taste our delicious dishes with his family and friends!” the social media post reads.

“It’s an absolute honor to dine with him, and we hope he’s impressed with our food and service! Thank you for visiting, Finn!”

JJANG Korean BBQ & Social House is located at 115-5668 Hollybridge Way, Richmond and has coined itself as “a cool place to consume alcohol,” so its drink offerings really are as exciting as the food.