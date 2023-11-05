Harry Styles spotted strolling around popular Vancouver spot with a box of donuts

Pop icon Harry Styles is in Vancouver, and he’s making the best of his trip by indulging in the food we love most.

Photos of Styles surfaced this weekend, and fans are eager to spot him around the Metro Vancouver region.

“The fruit man is here,” one fan commented on photos shared to TikTok, referencing the singer’s fondness for fruit.

In one photo, Harry can be seen strolling along a walkway in the Deep Cove area carrying a box from Honey Doughnuts & Goodies.

The Deep Cove donut shop confirmed Styles visited the shop on Thursday with his girlfriend, Taylor Russell, a Canadian actress born in North Vancouver.



According to a fan, Harry was also seen dining at Hawksworth Restaurant in downtown Vancouver.

On X, a social media user claimed her family member received flowers and a card from Styles and Russell.

The card reads, “Thank you for taking great care of us last night. You were incredibly generous, and we appreciate it so so much.”

The card is signed with the initials “HS & TR.”

Not my cousins work in Vancouver receiving flowers from Harry Styles & Taylor Russell pic.twitter.com/JRIXUj0NEF — ❀ ℓαиι ❀ (@lolallaaana) November 3, 2023

It’s unclear how long the singer plans to stay in town. Some fans are hoping he’ll stick around for a few weeks to make an appearance at the special dining experience dedicated to the pop star later this month.

On November 18 and 19, Dinner at Harry’s House, which has been touring several Canadian cities in 2023, is making a stop in Vancouver.

Taking place at an undisclosed location on Howe Street, Dinner at Harry’s House will be offered as both a brunch and dinner experience filled with themed decor and Harry Styles’ biggest hits bumping throughout the day.

While it may be an optimistic theory, one fan said, “imma be delulu and imagine that’s true.”