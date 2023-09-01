In addition to performing a highly anticipated – albeit rescheduled – show in Vancouver this week, Drake has been a man about town.

Last Sunday, he dined at the Italian restaurant La Terrazza, and then, ahead of his Wednesday show, he apparently demanded some pre-performance “peach-linnis” from Cactus Club be sent to his hotel room.

It seems the Canadian rapper’s appetite for Italian food is insatiable though, as he was also just seen dining at the award-winning Cioppino’s.

An Instagram post shared by the restaurant, with a caption that says only “#goat #fam,” shows several photos of Drake posing with Cioppino’s Chef Giuseppe “Pino” Posteraro and other restaurant staff.

Drake himself also shared some photos from his meal at the restaurant, which has previously been called one of the best Italian restaurants in the world.

So even though Drake may be a Cactus Club girl at heart, he still can’t resist indulging in some of Vancouver’s finest.