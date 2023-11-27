Legendary actor Anthony Hopkins spotted at Vancouver restaurant

Another A-list celeb has just been spotted in Vancouver.

Sir Philip Anthony Hopkins was spotted yesterday, November 26, at Tasty Indian Bistro in Yaletown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tasty Indian Bistro (@tastyindian)

The restaurant took to Instagram to post a photo of Hopkins alongside the caption, “Honour of having one of Britain’s most recognizable and prolific actors @anthonyhopkins dine with us for lunch today.”

Tasty Indian Bistro is no stranger to celebrities and notable names, with Justin Trudeau being spotted at its Delta location at 8295 120th Street just last year. Additionally, Canucks Defenceman Ian Cole was also seen enjoying the food.

Just like the name suggests, you can expect tasty and unique Indian cuisine like its Tandoori Tofu and Tandoori Prawn Roll, which is a fried breaded sushi roll served with butter sauce mayonnaise and your choice of tofu or prawns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tasty Indian Bistro (@tastyindian)

Hopkins is currently in Vancouver filming the new action thriller movie Locked.

He’s best known for his roles in The Silence of the Lambs, King Lear, and Thor: Ragnarok, among many others.

Tasty Indian Bistro Yaletown

Address: 1261 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Instagram