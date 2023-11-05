FoodFood NewsCuratedCelebrities

Will Ferrell spotted at a Chinese fine dining restaurant in Vancouver

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
Nov 5 2023, 11:56 pm
Will Ferrell spotted at a Chinese fine dining restaurant in Vancouver
Will Ferrell/Shutterstock

Legendary comedian and actor Will Ferrell is in Vancouver and was spotted dining in a beloved Chinese fine dining restaurant.

According to sources, Ferrell visited the Mott 23 for lunch around 1 pm.

In 2022, the eatery took home a prestigious Chinese Restaurant Award. It was named Best Fine Dining Restaurant this year.

The source added that the restaurant’s signature Applewood smoked peking duck was served at Ferrell’s table.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mott 32 Vancouver (@mott32van)


It’s unclear how long Ferrell is here or what brought him to the city.

It has been a star-studded few days, though.

Late last week, pop icon Harry Styles was spotted strolling along a walkway in the Deep Cove area and carrying a box from Honey Doughnuts & Goodies.

According to a fan, Styles was also seen dining at Hawksworth Restaurant in downtown Vancouver.

