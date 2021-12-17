Events

28 things to do in Montreal this weekend: December 17 to 19

DH Montreal Staff
Dec 17 2021, 2:00 pm
@vieuxportmtl/Instagram

Gang, by this time next weekend, we’ll be celebrating Christmas.

But don’t let that stop you from going hard on the holiday charm this weekend.

From outdoor skating rinks and markets to ice bars, art, and the Habs, here is what’s worth checking out across Montreal this weekend.

Crew Collective & Cafe Holiday Market

Arguably Montreal’s most stunning cafe will be hosting a holiday market this weekend.

Crew Collective & Cafe, the stylish 12,000 sq ft coworking space inside the Royal Bank Tower in Montreal, is hosting a holiday market full of local vendors.

Crew Collective & Cafe said there will be chocolate, ceramics, jewellery, new and vintage clothing, candles, prints, skincare, flowers, wreaths, leather bags, baked goods, oils, hot sauces, alcohol, and much more.

A full list of vendors can be found right here.

When: December 18 & 19
Time: 11 am – 7 pm
Where: 360 rue Saint Jacques

Wakefield Mill Hotel and Spa

The past couple of years have been a lot to deal with, so it might be time to sneak away from everything for a while.

Or heck, maybe after seeing the spa at the Wakefield Mill Hotel and Spa, you might book a stay forever.

The stone-walled inn, which is 230 kilometres outside of Montreal, is in the heart of Gatineau Park and offers enchanting outdoor dining, charming rooms, a relaxing spa, all blended with history and scenic views.

When: Open every day
Time: 3 pm (check-in)
Where: 60 Chemin Mill, Wakefield
Price: Ranges from $181 to $600+ per night, reservations online

Old Port Skating Rink

 

A 2,500-square-metre outdoor skating rink with the Montreal skyline as a backdrop, it’s tough to get cooler than this (literally).

When: From now until March 6, 2022
Time: Monday – Wednesday, 9 am – 9 pm; Thursday – Sunday, 9 am – 10 pm
Where: Bonsecour Basin
Price: $24 (pre-sale), available online

Hiverside – Outdoor ice bar

You might be accustomed to ordering drinks on ice, but this week you can literally be ordering booze on ice.

Sponsored by Cointreau and Grey Goose, Riverside St-Henri is hosting a pop-up ice bar for the rest of the month.

Riverside’s pop-up winter event, appropriately titled Hiverside, will feature an ice bar inside a massive 40-foot by 20-foot inflatable igloo.

Hiverside will also be offering music, dancing, and three signature wintery cocktails for guests.

When: December 16 – 18
Time: Thursday 7 – 10:30 pm; Friday & Saturday, 7 pm – 2 am
Where: 5020 rue Saint Ambroise
Price: Free admission. Reservations can be made online (walk-ins welcome)

Parc nature Eco-Odyssée – Skating maze

It’s almost time to dig those skates out of storage and plan a day trip to Wakefield, Quebec.

Parc nature Eco-Odyssée has created a brand new skating labyrinth, offering five kilometres of outdoor frozen paths for guests to glide through, covered by the province’s beautiful winter climate.

Because if you want to explore the province, what better way to do so outdoors on skates? It doesn’t get much more Quebecois than this…

The skating adventure will be open daily starting from December 18 to January 9 and then on weekends until March 6, 2022.

The site will have food trucks, drink options, and heated rest stations where skaters can warm up.

When: December 18 – January 6 (then on weekends until March 6)
Time: 10 am – 9 pm
Where: 52, Chemin les Sources, La Pêche Wakefield
Price: $15 – $20 (kids under two get in for free)

Enchanted Alley Photobooth

Montrealers can get their portrait taken by a professional photographer at an enchanting Christmas-themed alleyway.

On Saturdays and Sundays until December 19, photographer Caroline Perron will be on-site taking pictures in front of the alleyway’s Christmas set-up.

The alleyway features a fireplace, comfy red armchair, lanterns, and (obviously) a Christmas tree.

When: From now until December 19
Where: Between Palco and Dollarama (4023 Wellington Street, Verdun)
Price: $75 – $125, reservations online

Candlelight Concerts

Classical music lit by candlelight, what else could you ask for to warm you up this winter?

Candlelight Concerts take place in over 85 cities worldwide at more than 1,000 timeless venues, including historic churches here in Montreal.

The concerts offer music fans the most famous works of classical music in a magical setting, surrounded by nothing but sounds from full bands playing renowned scores and candles.

The series features the likes of Beethoven, Mozart, and Vivaldi, along with contemporary composers such as Ludovico Einaudi, Ennio Morricone, and Hans Zimmer.

When: Various dates from now until February
Time: 7 and 9:15 pm
Where: Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours
Price: $30 – 40, available online

Free Museum of Fine Arts

 

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) is getting into the spirit of giving by allowing the general public free access to its permanent collections and three discovery exhibitions.

The deal is part of the museum’s Gift of the Holidays promotion, available until December 24.

Check out which exhibitions are free to check out right here.

When: From now until December 24
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: 1380 Sherbrooke Ouest
Price: Free

Les Soupis

 

A group of mice has infested Old Montreal.

But cute ones.

Les Soupis, a quartet of illuminated mouse puppets, will appear every Friday and Saturday at Le Saint-Sulpice Hotel in the Old Port.

When: Friday and Saturdays until December 18
Time: 5:15 pm
Where: Le Saint-Sulpice Hotel
Price: Free

Christmas tree shopping

 

If you don’t have a tree yet, don’t stress.

Two of Montreal’s enchanting holiday markets are now selling Falsam, Fraser, and Balsam Firs, ranging between $50 and $80, depending on size.

Both markets have also simultaneously launched Christmas Villages, so you get two fun Christmasy events at one stop.

When: From now until December 25
Time: 8 am – 5 pm
Where: 138 Avenue Atwater & 7070 Henri Julien Avenue
Price: Varies

Champagne Box

OpenTable

If you’re looking for a place to pop some bubbly as 2021 winds down (or as 2022 ramps up), a private luxury suite at the W Hotel Montreal might be calling your name.

The W Hotel has partnered with the iconic French champagne house Moët & Chandon and is hosting a glass-enclosed room dubbed the “Champagne Box” that you and your pals can reserve for private parties.

When: From now until February 2022
Time: 5 – 11 pm
Where: 901 rue Square Victoria
Price: $95 per person, reservation required 

Illumi

 

Laval just got a whole lot brighter.

Illumi, the outdoor light show, has officially deemed it the start of the holiday season and has 25-million LED Christmas lights to prove it.

Check it out on foot or by car.

When: From now until January 3 (closed December 14 & 15)
Time: 5 – 9 pm
Address: 2805 Boulevard Du Souvenir, Laval
Price: $15.75 – $21.74, free for kids under 4 (available online)

Luminothérapie

The 12th edition of Luminothérapie has lit up the Quartier des Spectacles, featuring an illuminated 55-foot whale, giant icebergs, musical seesaws, and more.

When: From now until February 6, 2022
Time: Friday – Sunday, 10 am – 11 pm; Monday – Thursday, 12 – 10 pm
Where: Quartier des Spectacles
Price: Free

Fontaine boréale

Considering Christmas is usually associated with snow and ice, it might be time for a little element change.

A giant Christmas fountain, known as “Fontaine boréale,” is returning to the Complexe Desjardins for the holiday season, and it splashes off on Saturday.

The immersive multi-sensory experience features the Complexe Desjardin’s Grande-Place water fountain, completely decked out in the Christmas spirit.

When: December 4 – 31
Time: 10 am – 6 pm
Where: Complexe Desjardins
Price: Free

Miracle Montreal

 

This year, Miracle Montreal has taken over Parliament in the Old Port, bringing a sleigh-full of festive feels to the stone-walled pub.

Christmas-themed cocktails include the Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel, Snowball Old-Fashioned, Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!, Jingle Balls Nog, Nice Shot, and Naughty Shot.

When: From now until December 26
Time: 2 pm – 2 am
Where: 351 Place d’Youville

Continuum – Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium

Journey to space and study the infinitely small to the unfathomable large at this exhibition that connects humankind to the rest of the universe.

When: Daily
Times: Sunday – Wednesday, 9 am – 5:30 pm; Thursday – Saturday, 9 am – 8:30 pm; closed Monday
Where: 4801 Pierre-De Coubertin Avenue
Price: $17 – $22, available online

Grand Marché de Noël

 

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Montreal.

After taking a hiatus last holiday due to you-know-what, Noël Montréal has announced it is returning to the Quartier des Spectacles, offering cultural, festive, and culinary events downtown.

Along with festive atmospheres, each market will be selling local products from maple syrup to toys, decor, clothes, sweets, food, trees, and drinks (great for gifts). It will host Christmas events and seriously beautiful photo opps.

When: From now until January 2
Time: 11 am – 9 pm
Where: Quartier des Spectacles
Price: Free admission

New Exhibits at Phi Centre

 

This fall, the PHI Centre is offering completely free programming.

New exhibits include an augmented reality tour, a new musical listening room called Living Sound, a multimedia installation on the windows of the PHI Centre featuring Innu poet Josephine Bacon, and a series of new film screenings by Montreal’s emerging Black artists.

When: Daily
Times: Monday – Tuesday, 9 am – 5 pm; Wednesday – Friday, 9 am – 7 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 11 am – 7 pm
Where: 315 Saint-Paul W
Price: Free

Alight at Night

If you’re looking to take a little family road trip, why not check out Ontario’s largest outdoor light festival, Alight at Night?

Located about 140 km outside of Montreal, Upper Canada Village will be undergoing its winter transformation, as the historic location will be decorated with over one million lights.

When: December 2 – 5, December 9 – 12, December 16 – January 1 (closed December 24 & 25)
Time: 5 pm to 9 pm
Where: Upper Canada Village, 13740 County Rd 2, Morrisburg, ONT
Price: $15, free for kids under 4

Craft Beer Tour

Take a guided three-hour walking tour and try some of Montreal’s best craft beers.

The tour stops at three different Montreal breweries, and guests can sample six artisanal beers paired with food.

Get a walking view of the city AND have a couple of pops.

When: Saturday, December 18
Time: 2 pm
Where: Starts at Le St-Bock at 1749 St. Denis Street
Price: Starting at $72, available online

Jean-Talon Christmas market

 

As if the Jean-Talon Market isn’t beautiful enough as is. The annual Christmas Market has taken over the site. There’ll be plenty of seasonal delights that are sure to make you feel like a kid again.

When: From now until December 23
Time: 8 am – 8 pm
Where: 7070 Henri Julien Ave
Price: Vary depending on products

Enchanted Worlds 

Musée McCord Museum

If you’re a regular window shopper, this exhibition was made for you.

Since 1947, Ogilvy’s department store, now known as Holt Renfrew Ogilvy, has been treating passersby to several delightful holiday-themed mechanical displays. Over the years, these miniature displays have transported locals to captivating winter wonderlands with their plaid-draped animals, snow-dusted pines, and busy villagers.

The McCord Museum has recreated the store’s whimsical holiday scenes, granting viewers the opportunity to rejoice in the holiday spirit.

When: From now until January 2
Time: 24/7
Where: 690 Sherbrooke Ouest

Echoes – a voice from uncharted waters

It’s a whale of a time at the Quartier des spectacles throughout December.

A magnificent 55-foot-long illuminated whale structure has breached at Place des Festivals as part of the borough’s 12th edition of Luminothérapie.

The installation is part of artist Mathias Gmachl’s “Echoes – a voice from uncharted waters” project. According to the Quartier des spectacles, the free exhibit is an interacting “sound-and-light work that invites to look and listen closely.”

The installation – a massive, colourful representation of a whale – symbolizes the planet’s flora and fauna. “It asks us to consider the impact of our everyday activities on nature and the environment, making us more aware of their fragility,” says the Quartier. The installation is a meditation on our harmful invasions of Earth’s ecosystems.

When: From now until February 6, 2022
Time: 24/7
Where: Place des Festivals
Price: Free

Allegorie Art Gallery

 

Allegorie is a new art gallery in Montreal that showcases original art by various local and international artists who specialize in pop and fine art.

When: Every day
Time: 9 am – 6 pm, Monday – Friday; 10 am – 5 pm, Saturday & Sunday
Where: 2301 rue Saint Patrick
Price: Free admssion

RECHARGER/Unwind – Oasis Immersion

 

Housed inside the Palais des congrès, RECHARGER/Unwind is a stunning new digital world that aims to reenergize guests at Oasis Immersion, Canada’s biggest immersive indoor attraction.

RECHARGER/Unwind is an immersive walkthrough experience composed of 10 works by some of Quebec’s (and the world’s) most prominent digital artists.

When: From now until January 30, 2022
Time: 10:20 am – 8:20 pm
Where: Palais des Congrès de Montréal, 1001 Pl. Jean-Paul-Riopelle
Price: From $19 to $25, available online

Miracle Montreal Drag Brunches

 

How about a little Christmas spirit and drag brunch fusion?

Miracle Montreal, the Christmas pop-up bar that opened at Parlement in the Old Port, is hosting drag queen brunch performances every Sunday for the rest of the month, the first of which takes place this weekend, December 5.

Weekly shows will be performed by Miss ButterflyWendy Warhol, and Rainbow while Miracle Montreal serves up cocktails (including bottomless mimosas) and brunch in a seriously festive atmosphere.

When: Every Sunday from now until December 26
Time: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and 1:30 to 3:30 pm
Address: 351 Place d’Youville
Price: $25

Biosphère

 

Montreal’s Biosphère has reopened to the public for the first time since you know what.

The large dome-shaped museum dedicated to the environment was initially constructed to house the United States pavilion during Expo 67. At the time encased in an acrylic bubble, the dome caught fire in 1976, leaving just the steel structure intact. It has remained a unique city icon since then.

When was the last time you checked out the interior of the Biosphère?

When: Open daily, but closed on Mondays
Time: 9 am – 5 pm
Where: 160 Chem. du Tour de l’isle, Parc Jean-Drapeau
Price: From $8.25 to $21.50

World Trade Center Montreal

 

Snap some holiday-themed pics this weekend.

Completed in 1992, the Montreal World Trade Center is a horizontal skyscraper and is beautifully decorated for the holidays. Christmas lights, wreaths, and ornaments in an already beautifully-lit atmosphere.

When: From now until January 4
Time: 6 am – 6 pm
Where: 747 rue Square Victoria

