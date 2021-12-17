28 things to do in Montreal this weekend: December 17 to 19

Gang, by this time next weekend, we’ll be celebrating Christmas.

But don’t let that stop you from going hard on the holiday charm this weekend.

From outdoor skating rinks and markets to ice bars, art, and the Habs, here is what’s worth checking out across Montreal this weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crew Collective & Cafe (@crewcollectivecafe)

Arguably Montreal’s most stunning cafe will be hosting a holiday market this weekend.

Crew Collective & Cafe, the stylish 12,000 sq ft coworking space inside the Royal Bank Tower in Montreal, is hosting a holiday market full of local vendors. Crew Collective & Cafe said there will be chocolate, ceramics, jewellery, new and vintage clothing, candles, prints, skincare, flowers, wreaths, leather bags, baked goods, oils, hot sauces, alcohol, and much more. A full list of vendors can be found right here. When: December 18 & 19

Time: 11 am – 7 pm

Where: 360 rue Saint Jacques

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moulin Wakefield Mill (@wakefieldmill)

The past couple of years have been a lot to deal with, so it might be time to sneak away from everything for a while.

Or heck, maybe after seeing the spa at the Wakefield Mill Hotel and Spa, you might book a stay forever.

The stone-walled inn, which is 230 kilometres outside of Montreal, is in the heart of Gatineau Park and offers enchanting outdoor dining, charming rooms, a relaxing spa, all blended with history and scenic views.

When: Open every day

Time: 3 pm (check-in)

Where: 60 Chemin Mill, Wakefield

Price: Ranges from $181 to $600+ per night, reservations online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J-F Savaria (@jfsavaria)

A 2,500-square-metre outdoor skating rink with the Montreal skyline as a backdrop, it’s tough to get cooler than this (literally).

When: From now until March 6, 2022

Time: Monday – Wednesday, 9 am – 9 pm; Thursday – Sunday, 9 am – 10 pm

Where: Bonsecour Basin

Price: $24 (pre-sale), available online

Hiverside – Outdoor ice bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RIVERSIDE St-Henri 🌴 (@riversidemtl)

You might be accustomed to ordering drinks on ice, but this week you can literally be ordering booze on ice.

Sponsored by Cointreau and Grey Goose, Riverside St-Henri is hosting a pop-up ice bar for the rest of the month. Riverside’s pop-up winter event, appropriately titled Hiverside, will feature an ice bar inside a massive 40-foot by 20-foot inflatable igloo.

Hiverside will also be offering music, dancing, and three signature wintery cocktails for guests.

When: December 16 – 18

Time: Thursday 7 – 10:30 pm; Friday & Saturday, 7 pm – 2 am

Where: 5020 rue Saint Ambroise

Price: Free admission. Reservations can be made online (walk-ins welcome)

Parc nature Eco-Odyssée – Skating maze View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parc Nature Eco-Odyssée (@eco.odyssee) It’s almost time to dig those skates out of storage and plan a day trip to Wakefield, Quebec. Parc nature Eco-Odyssée has created a brand new skating labyrinth, offering five kilometres of outdoor frozen paths for guests to glide through, covered by the province’s beautiful winter climate. Because if you want to explore the province, what better way to do so outdoors on skates? It doesn’t get much more Quebecois than this… The skating adventure will be open daily starting from December 18 to January 9 and then on weekends until March 6, 2022. The site will have food trucks, drink options, and heated rest stations where skaters can warm up. When: December 18 – January 6 (then on weekends until March 6)

Time: 10 am – 9 pm

Where: 52, Chemin les Sources, La Pêche Wakefield

Price: $15 – $20 (kids under two get in for free)

Enchanted Alley Photobooth View this post on Instagram A post shared by Promenade Wellington (@promenadewellington) Montrealers can get their portrait taken by a professional photographer at an enchanting Christmas-themed alleyway. On Saturdays and Sundays until December 19, photographer Caroline Perron will be on-site taking pictures in front of the alleyway’s Christmas set-up. The alleyway features a fireplace, comfy red armchair, lanterns, and (obviously) a Christmas tree. When: From now until December 19

Where: Between Palco and Dollarama (4023 Wellington Street, Verdun)

Price: $75 – $125, reservations online Candlelight Concerts View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candlelight Concerts by Fever (@candlelight.concerts) Classical music lit by candlelight, what else could you ask for to warm you up this winter? Candlelight Concerts take place in over 85 cities worldwide at more than 1,000 timeless venues, including historic churches here in Montreal. The concerts offer music fans the most famous works of classical music in a magical setting, surrounded by nothing but sounds from full bands playing renowned scores and candles. The series features the likes of Beethoven, Mozart, and Vivaldi, along with contemporary composers such as Ludovico Einaudi, Ennio Morricone, and Hans Zimmer. When: Various dates from now until February

Time: 7 and 9:15 pm

Where: Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours

Price: $30 – 40, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Musée des beaux-arts (@mbamtl)

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) is getting into the spirit of giving by allowing the general public free access to its permanent collections and three discovery exhibitions.

The deal is part of the museum’s Gift of the Holidays promotion, available until December 24.

Check out which exhibitions are free to check out right here.

When: From now until December 24

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 1380 Sherbrooke Ouest

Price: Free Les Soupis View this post on Instagram A post shared by J-F Savaria (@jfsavaria) A group of mice has infested Old Montreal. But cute ones. Les Soupis, a quartet of illuminated mouse puppets, will appear every Friday and Saturday at Le Saint-Sulpice Hotel in the Old Port. When: Friday and Saturdays until December 18

Time: 5:15 pm

Where: Le Saint-Sulpice Hotel

Price: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marché Atwater (@marcheatwater)

If you don’t have a tree yet, don’t stress.

Two of Montreal’s enchanting holiday markets are now selling Falsam, Fraser, and Balsam Firs, ranging between $50 and $80, depending on size.

Both markets have also simultaneously launched Christmas Villages, so you get two fun Christmasy events at one stop.

When: From now until December 25

Time: 8 am – 5 pm

Where: 138 Avenue Atwater & 7070 Henri Julien Avenue

Price: Varies

Champagne Box If you’re looking for a place to pop some bubbly as 2021 winds down (or as 2022 ramps up), a private luxury suite at the W Hotel Montreal might be calling your name. The W Hotel has partnered with the iconic French champagne house Moët & Chandon and is hosting a glass-enclosed room dubbed the “Champagne Box” that you and your pals can reserve for private parties. When: From now until February 2022

Time: 5 – 11 pm

Where: 901 rue Square Victoria

Price: $95 per person, reservation required

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Illumi (@illumicavalia)

Laval just got a whole lot brighter.

Illumi, the outdoor light show, has officially deemed it the start of the holiday season and has 25-million LED Christmas lights to prove it.

Check it out on foot or by car.

When: From now until January 3 (closed December 14 & 15)

Time: 5 – 9 pm

Address: 2805 Boulevard Du Souvenir, Laval

Price: $15.75 – $21.74, free for kids under 4 (available online)

The 12th edition of Luminothérapie has lit up the Quartier des Spectacles, featuring an illuminated 55-foot whale, giant icebergs, musical seesaws, and more.

When: From now until February 6, 2022

Time: Friday – Sunday, 10 am – 11 pm; Monday – Thursday, 12 – 10 pm

Where: Quartier des Spectacles

Price: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Complexe Desjardins (@complexedesjardins)

Considering Christmas is usually associated with snow and ice, it might be time for a little element change.

A giant Christmas fountain, known as “Fontaine boréale,” is returning to the Complexe Desjardins for the holiday season, and it splashes off on Saturday.

The immersive multi-sensory experience features the Complexe Desjardin’s Grande-Place water fountain, completely decked out in the Christmas spirit.

When: December 4 – 31

Time: 10 am – 6 pm

Where: Complexe Desjardins

Price: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miracle Montreal (@miraclemontreal)

This year, Miracle Montreal has taken over Parliament in the Old Port, bringing a sleigh-full of festive feels to the stone-walled pub.

Christmas-themed cocktails include the Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel, Snowball Old-Fashioned, Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!, Jingle Balls Nog, Nice Shot, and Naughty Shot.

When: From now until December 26

Time: 2 pm – 2 am

Where: 351 Place d’Youville

Journey to space and study the infinitely small to the unfathomable large at this exhibition that connects humankind to the rest of the universe.

When: Daily

Times: Sunday – Wednesday, 9 am – 5:30 pm; Thursday – Saturday, 9 am – 8:30 pm; closed Monday

Where: 4801 Pierre-De Coubertin Avenue

Price: $17 – $22, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NOELMTL (@noelmontreal)

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Montreal.

After taking a hiatus last holiday due to you-know-what, Noël Montréal has announced it is returning to the Quartier des Spectacles, offering cultural, festive, and culinary events downtown.

Along with festive atmospheres, each market will be selling local products from maple syrup to toys, decor, clothes, sweets, food, trees, and drinks (great for gifts). It will host Christmas events and seriously beautiful photo opps.

When: From now until January 2

Time: 11 am – 9 pm

Where: Quartier des Spectacles

Price: Free admission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Centre PHI (@phicentre)

This fall, the PHI Centre is offering completely free programming.

New exhibits include an augmented reality tour, a new musical listening room called Living Sound, a multimedia installation on the windows of the PHI Centre featuring Innu poet Josephine Bacon, and a series of new film screenings by Montreal’s emerging Black artists.

When: Daily

Times: Monday – Tuesday, 9 am – 5 pm; Wednesday – Friday, 9 am – 7 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 11 am – 7 pm

Where: 315 Saint-Paul W

Price: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upper Canada Village (@uppercanadavill)

If you’re looking to take a little family road trip, why not check out Ontario’s largest outdoor light festival, Alight at Night?

Located about 140 km outside of Montreal, Upper Canada Village will be undergoing its winter transformation, as the historic location will be decorated with over one million lights.

When: December 2 – 5, December 9 – 12, December 16 – January 1 (closed December 24 & 25)

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm

Where: Upper Canada Village, 13740 County Rd 2, Morrisburg, ONT

Price: $15, free for kids under 4