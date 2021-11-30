A pop-up bar made entirely out of ice is coming to Montreal in December

You might be accustomed to ordering drinks on ice, and later on in December, you will literally be ordering booze on ice.

As of December 10, sponsored by Cointreau and Grey Goose, Riverside St-Henri will be hosting a pop-up ice bar.

Riverside’s pop-up winter event, appropriately titled Hiverside, will feature an ice bar inside a massive 40-foot by 20-foot inflatable igloo.

Hiverside will also be offering music, dancing, and three signature wintery cocktails for guests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RIVERSIDE St-Henri 🌴 (@riversidemtl)

“The cold winds of winter have frozen Riverside, the lush greenery has been enrobed in ice and snow,” says the bar’s website. “Amongst the frozen landscape of the sud-ouest and the Lachine Canal, a winter wonderland has emerged.”

The Hiverside ice bar will be built and designed by renowned ice-sculptor Julien Doré of Hôtel de Glace fame. All guests are asked to reserve their spot on the Riverside website and choose which wintery cocktail they want: Cotton Candy Spritz, Chocolate Martini, Hiverside Eggnog, Snowball Hot Chocolate, and Granny’s Pear-Fect Toddy.