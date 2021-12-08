Here are all the free art exhibits to check out at the Quartier des Spectacles

The 12th edition of Luminothérapie is shining bright at the Quartier des Spectacles and there are a handful of free outdoor activities to keep you busy.

Because nothing is better to beat the cold than to spend time in it.

Spread out between Rue de Bleury and St. Dominique, there are five different exhibits worth checking out: a 55-foot whale, musical seesaws, giant icebergs, an illuminated flower path, and building projection shows.

Luminothérapie says this year’s display is a fuse between “luminous and interactive works” that help to light up an otherwise dark and wintery season in Montreal.

Luminothérapie is the largest temporary public art installation in Quebec.

Each year, The event presents an original, interactive, and captivating winter experience in the Quartier des Spectacles with a major installation in Place des Festivals, this year’s being the giant illuminated whale.

Check out the Luminothérapie map for directions to each installation and how each activity looks like in the wonderful world of Instagram.

When: From now until February 6, 2022

Time: Friday – Sunday, 10 am – 11 pm; Monday – Thursday, 12 – 10 pm

Where: Quartier des Spectacles

Price: Free