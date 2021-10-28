It’s never too early to talk Christmas.

Sure, we’re not through Halloween but come on, it’s the most wonderful time of the year!

via GIPHY

Miracle Montreal will be returning to the city this year, bringing the holiday spirit to a local bar for the third consecutive year.

The month-long pop-up bar kicks off on November 16 and ho-ho-hos until December 26, christening a local spot with ugly Christmas sweaters, gorgeous decorations, quirky parties, and, of course, seasonal cocktails and grub.

This year, Miracle Montreal will take over Parliament in the Old Port, bringing a sleigh-full of festive feels to the stone-walled pub.

Christmas-themed cocktails include the Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel, Snowball Old-Fashioned, Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!, Jingle Balls Nog, Nice Shot, and Naughty Shot.

Miracle, the company behind the pop-up, appears in over 80 cities around the globe every holiday season.

Miracle Montreal was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two years before, the company turned Old Montreal’s The Coldroom into Christmas-palooza.

More details, including the food menu, drinks, activities, exact dates, and prices, will be announced soon.

Across Canada, Miracle will pop up in Calgary, Red Deer, Toronto, and Whitehorse.