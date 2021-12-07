A group of mice has infested Old Montreal.

But cute ones.

Les Soupis, a quartet of mouse puppets, will appear every Friday and Saturday at Le Saint-Sulpice Hotel in the Old Port.

The puppeteers are courtesy of Imagicario, a Montreal-based puppet company that specializes in art, puppeteers, and stilt walkers.

Imagicario tells Daily Hive Les Soupis was initiated to give “a little bit of warmth in the coldness of winter.” The mice are inspired by “both winter tales and the little mice that roam our homes.” The puppets are financed by Conseil des arts de Montréal et Association des hôtels du grand Montréal (AHGM) and are made out of wool, recycled material, and lights.

Imagicario says Les Soupis is a playful and poetic encounter between our “very human world and the what is hidden behind.”

The company’s website says it has an “irresistible desire to bring to life characters of our imaginary world.” The foursome of mice set up at the Le Saint-Sulpice Hotel every Friday and Saturday at 5:15 pm until December 18.

Les Soupis

When: Friday and Saturdays until December 18

Time: 5:15 pm

Where: Le Saint-Sulpice Hotel

Price: Free