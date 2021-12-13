Skate through this magical ice maze rink in Quebec all winter

It’s time to dig those skates out of storage and plan a day trip to Wakefield, Quebec.

Parc nature Eco-Odyssée has created a brand new skating labyrinth, offering five kilometres of outdoor frozen paths for guests to glide through, covered by the province’s beautiful winter climate.

Because if you want to explore the province, what better way to do so outdoors on skates? It doesn’t get much more Quebecois than this…

The skating adventure will be open daily starting from December 18 to January 9 and then on weekends until March 6, 2022.

The site will have food trucks, drink options, and heated rest stations where skaters can warm up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parc Nature Eco-Odyssée (@eco.odyssee)

Parc nature Eco-Odyssée also offers wintertime snowshoeing, cross country skiing, bird watching, and hiking trails.

Each ticket will permit skaters to be on the site for a maximum of four hours.

Admission to the park — located under three hours from Montreal — costs $20 for adults $15 for children, and is free for kids under two years old.

Parc nature Eco-Odyssée – Skating maze

When: December 18 – January 6 (then on weekends until March 6)

Time: 10 am – 9 pm

Where: 52, Chemin les Sources, La Pêche Wakefield

Price: $15 – $20 (kids under two get in for free)