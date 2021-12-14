One of Montreal's most stylish cafes is hosting a holiday market this weekend

Arguably Montreal’s most stunning cafe will be hosting a holiday market this weekend.

Crew Collective & Cafe, the stylish 12,000 sq ft coworking space inside the Royal Bank Tower in Montreal, is hosting a holiday market full of local vendors.

The market takes place from December 18 to 19 in the historic 93-year-old building, which was voted by Forbes as one of the best coworking spots in the world.

Speaking with Daily Hive, a representative for Crew Collective & Cafe said there will be chocolate, ceramics, jewellery, new and vintage clothing, candles, prints, skincare, flowers, wreaths, leather bags, baked goods, oils, hot sauces, alcohol, and much more.

Crew Collective says the price range for products will vary, seeing as the artisans will be selling a mix of local products.

Here are some of the vendors who will be setting up camp this weekend at the cafe’s holiday market:

Crew Collective & Cafe Holiday Market

When: December 18 & 19

Time: 11 am – 7 pm

Where: 360 rue Saint Jacques