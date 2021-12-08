This boutique hotel is the perfect winter escape from Montreal

The past couple of years have been a lot to deal with, so it might be time to sneak away from everything for a while.

Or heck, maybe after seeing the spa at the Wakefield Mill Hotel and Spa, you might book a stay forever.

The stone-walled inn, which is 230 kilometres outside of Montreal, is in the heart of Gatineau Park and offers enchanting outdoor dining, charming rooms, a relaxing spa, all blended with history and scenic views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moulin Wakefield Mill (@wakefieldmill)

“Rejuvenate with a brisk walk along the Gatineau River or relax with your favourite book on one of our many secluded fallsview terraces,” says the hotel’s website. “For your special getaway, stay in one of our charming rooms overlooking the tranquil Gatineau Park forest or the MacLaren Falls, located just steps away from the hotel.”

The Wakefield Mill Hotel and Spa offers three different types of rooms: Heritage (located in the main building), Park (located in the Eco River Lodge), and the River Grand.

Guests can indulge in a variety of luxury treatments (plus pets are allowed!) ranging from $181 to $656 per night.

Until then, here are some of the inn’s photos on Instagram to help entice you to pack your bags a bit quicker:

