8 of the best spots to get bottomless mimosas in Montreal

Sometimes you’re on the brunch train, and you just don’t want to stop.

Whether you want bottomless mimosas as a little hair of the dog, or you want to get the party going, Montreal is oozing with a bunch of great boozy brunch spots.

In fact, according to a new study, demand in Montreal for bottomless brunch spots has increased by 1,730% over the past 12 months — the highest such increase in the world.

Maybe the pandemic has just caused a lot of Montrealers to want to start drinking earlier? We’re not judging.

Here are some of our favourite bottomless mimosa spots across Montreal. Bottoms up!

This French brasserie in Old Montreal offers $25 endless mimosas from 7 am to 3 pm on weekends. Get weekend tipsy in a classy spot that’ll make you feel like you’re in Europe.

Drunk Europe.

Address: 701 Côte de la Place d’Armes

Brunch hours: 7 am – 3 pm

Price: $25

This stone-walled pub in the Old Port offers all-you-can-drink mimosas for a smooth $35.

Go for the English muffin salmon brunch, stay for the mimosas.

Address: 139 rue St-Paul Ouest

Brunch hours: 10 – 12 am

Price: $35

There are bottomless mimosas AND unlimited bloody caesars (with bacon) for only $40 at all nine Notre-Boeuf-De-Grâce locations in Montreal.

Address: Various locations in Montreal (NDG, Ville St-Lurent, Downtown, Pointe-Claire, Laval, Terrebonne, The Village, Saint Jérome, Le Plateau)

Brunch hours: Varies per location

Price: $40

Fried chicken waffles and bottomless mimosas. What else could you possibly need?

Address: 60 rue Saint Jacques

Brunch hours: 11 am – 2 pm

Price: $25

NextDoor Pub offers bottomless mimosas and infinite bloody caesars for $40 on Sundays. Once the deal stops, another Sunday deal kicks in: ¢29 wings.

Set up camp at this neighbourhood pub in NDG and have yourself a Sunday.

Address: 5175A Sherbrooke

Brunch hours: 11 am – 3 pm

Price: $40

Get your brunch on at this plant-filled cozy spot on Saint-Laurent and an endless amount of mimosas for $35 a person.

Address: 3581 boulevard Saint-Laurent

Brunch hours: 11 am – 3 pm

Price: $35

Ginkgo is open early for brunch and offers unlimited mimosas for a smooth $20. Considering they’re open and serve up boozy brunch that cheap, it’s tough to top.

Address: 308 rue Saint-Catherine Est

Brunch hours: 7 am – 3 pm

Price: $20

What’s cooler than a cereal bar that also serves unlimited mimosas?

Lucky Charms and champagne, anyone?

Address: 2613 Notre Dame Ouest

Brunch hours: 9 am – 3 pm

Price: $40