8 of the best spots to get bottomless mimosas in Montreal
Sometimes you’re on the brunch train, and you just don’t want to stop.
Whether you want bottomless mimosas as a little hair of the dog, or you want to get the party going, Montreal is oozing with a bunch of great boozy brunch spots.
In fact, according to a new study, demand in Montreal for bottomless brunch spots has increased by 1,730% over the past 12 months — the highest such increase in the world.
Maybe the pandemic has just caused a lot of Montrealers to want to start drinking earlier? We’re not judging.
Here are some of our favourite bottomless mimosa spots across Montreal. Bottoms up!
Brasserie 701
This French brasserie in Old Montreal offers $25 endless mimosas from 7 am to 3 pm on weekends. Get weekend tipsy in a classy spot that’ll make you feel like you’re in Europe.
Drunk Europe.
Address: 701 Côte de la Place d’Armes
Brunch hours: 7 am – 3 pm
Price: $25
Pub Wolf and Workman
This stone-walled pub in the Old Port offers all-you-can-drink mimosas for a smooth $35.
Go for the English muffin salmon brunch, stay for the mimosas.
Address: 139 rue St-Paul Ouest
Brunch hours: 10 – 12 am
Price: $35
Notre-Boeuf-De-Grâce
There are bottomless mimosas AND unlimited bloody caesars (with bacon) for only $40 at all nine Notre-Boeuf-De-Grâce locations in Montreal.
Address: Various locations in Montreal (NDG, Ville St-Lurent, Downtown, Pointe-Claire, Laval, Terrebonne, The Village, Saint Jérome, Le Plateau)
Brunch hours: Varies per location
Price: $40
Rosewood
Fried chicken waffles and bottomless mimosas. What else could you possibly need?
Address: 60 rue Saint Jacques
Brunch hours: 11 am – 2 pm
Price: $25
NextDoor Pub
NextDoor Pub offers bottomless mimosas and infinite bloody caesars for $40 on Sundays. Once the deal stops, another Sunday deal kicks in: ¢29 wings.
Set up camp at this neighbourhood pub in NDG and have yourself a Sunday.
Address: 5175A Sherbrooke
Brunch hours: 11 am – 3 pm
Price: $40
SuWu
Get your brunch on at this plant-filled cozy spot on Saint-Laurent and an endless amount of mimosas for $35 a person.
Address: 3581 boulevard Saint-Laurent
Brunch hours: 11 am – 3 pm
Price: $35
Ginkgo Café Bar
Ginkgo is open early for brunch and offers unlimited mimosas for a smooth $20. Considering they’re open and serve up boozy brunch that cheap, it’s tough to top.
Address: 308 rue Saint-Catherine Est
Brunch hours: 7 am – 3 pm
Price: $20
Barley Bar
What’s cooler than a cereal bar that also serves unlimited mimosas?
Lucky Charms and champagne, anyone?
Address: 2613 Notre Dame Ouest
Brunch hours: 9 am – 3 pm
Price: $40