Montreal Museum of Fine Arts offering FREE admission during the holidays
The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) is getting into the spirit of giving by allowing the general public free access to its permanent collections and three discovery exhibitions.
The deal is part of the museum’s Gift of the Holidays promotion, available from December 1 to 24.
As MMFA’s free admission deal does not apply to the museum’s major exhibitions, here are the “Discovery Exhibits” that won’t cost you anything to go check out:
Ragnar Kjartansson, Sumarnótt: Death Is Elsewhere
An immersive video installation that plunges viewers into the sublime beauty of the Icelandic countryside, Sumarnótt (2019) features images filmed during the midnight sun on a cold but bright summer night in the shadow of Laki Volcano.
MOMENTA X MMFA | Anne Duk Hee Jordan | Intimacy of Strangers
For this exhibition, Anne Duk Hee Jordan has imagined a hybrid future in which terrestrial and aquatic worlds intersect, and complex scenes of interspecies cohabitation unfurl.
Ecologies: A Song for Our Planet
The exhibition Ecologies comprises installations, videos, sculptures, paintings, drawings and photographs that speak to human beings’ relationship with nature. It brings together close to 90 works shown in rotation, the majority of them—including some recent acquisitions — from the museum’s collection.
The MMFA will also offer a free “family workshop” at the same time, offering families an array of creative holiday-themed activities from December 22 to January 2. For the complete list of activities for children, check out the museums’ December calendar.
The holidays at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
When: December 1, 2021, to January 2, 2022
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: 1380 Sherbrooke Ouest
Price: Free