Four free exhibits are coming to Montreal's PHI Centre this fall

This fall, the PHI Centre is offering completely free programming.

New exhibits include an augmented reality tour, a new musical listening room called Living Sound, a multimedia installation on the windows of PHI Centre featuring Innu poet Josephine Bacon, and a series of new film screenings by Montreal’s emerging Black artists.

The announcement of new programming does not interfere with the ongoing and very popular multi-sensory virtual reality installation, We Live in an Ocean of Air, which will also be available until January 16, 2022.

Here’s what you can expect from the new additions at the art venue.

This augmented reality exhibition explores new territories in a digital age. Produced in collaboration with Acute Art, Apparition features four significant contemporary artists: Darren Bader, Marco Brambilla, Koo Jeong A, and Bjarne Melgaard. Invisible to the naked eye, they come to life on your phone, and once caught on camera, they interact with the environment around them.

When: From October 27, 2021, to January 16, 2022

River Path – An In-House Installation on the Windows of the Four Floors of the PHI Centre

The PHI Centre comes to life with an interactive multimedia installation of a motion-activated river on all four floors of the building.

The virtual river represents our shared origins, history, and futures. Like water, citizens move together toward a future that still needs to be dreamed up. With the body of water as a symbol, this installation will serve as a poetic reminder of our collective journey and as a testament to a brighter future.

With a unique beauty and entrancing nature, River Path provides visitors with a wonderful transition between other exhibits.

When: Until spring 2022.

Tune out the everyday noise and fully immerse yourself in the ambient landscape at Living Sound, the first program made in collaboration with Constellation Records. Featuring a stellar repertoire of artists from the label, this auditory installation will transport you out of the city and into a world of pure imagination. Take a seat in the warm, red glow of the space, and let the music take over.

When: Until January 2022

Poetry Films is a creative platform that shines a light on emerging artists, filmmakers and content creators from Montreal’s Black community. This year, under the theme, How does Black creativity manifest? PHI asked applicants to submit a concept for a short poetry film. The three teams led by Bethyna Saint Laurent, M Mucyo, and Christian Boakye-Agyeman, will exhibit their short films at the PHI Centre. Poetry Films is presented in partnership with Black on Black Films, Six Cinquième and Journal Métro, with support from the SDC Vieux-Montréal.

When: November 13, 2021, to January 9, 2022.

Address: 315 rue Saint-Paul W,

Hours: Monday – Tuesday, 9 am – 5 pm; Wednesday – Friday, 9 am – 7 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 11 am – 7 pm