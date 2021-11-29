Christmas trees are now for sale at Montreal's magical holidays markets

As we inch closer to the beginning of December, two of Montreal’s enchanting holiday markets have begun selling Christmas trees.

Both the Atwater and Jean-Talon markets began selling Christmas trees as of November 29, from a number of local farmers.

Both markets will be selling Falsam, Fraser, and Balsam, ranging from $54.99 to $89.99 (relative to the tree’s size).

All trees are resistant, have strong branches, and “excellent needle retention,” according to Les Marchés Publics de Montreal, the umbrella company that oversees both the Atwater and Jean-Talon markets.

All trees are locally grown fully in the Quebec outdoors and can be decorated with ornaments and wreaths, all of which can be purchased at the markets.

Here’s which vendors are selling at which market:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marché Atwater (@marcheatwater)

Les Sapins de Noël Patrick Roy

Sapins Richard Marois

Sapins Christian Marois

Colleen Clearly

Hours: Monday – Friday, 9 am – 6 pm; Saturday & Sunday, 9 am – 5 pm

Address: 138 avenue Atwater

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marché Jean-Talon (@marchejeantalon)

Kiosque Chez Michel

Sapins Filion

John Stalker

Alain Lefebvre

Hours: Monday – Saturday, 8 am – 6 pm; Sunday, 8 am – 5 pm

Address: 7070 Henri Julien Avenue