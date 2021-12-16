8 magical places in Montreal to take Christmas photos

We’re less than ten days away from Christmas, and Montreal is completely decked out for the holidays.

Streets are full of magical lights and festive ornaments, all of which look absolutely sparkling on Instagram.

If you’re looking to nab some likes as stocking stuffers this holiday, here are Montreal spots to keep on your radar.

No offence to Illumi and enchanting Christmas alleyways but we’re only focusing on free public spaces.

Heck, these places are close enough together that you could do the tour in half a day.

World Trade Center Montreal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J-F Savaria (@jfsavaria)

Completed in 1992, the Montreal World Trade Center is a horizontal skyscraper and is beautifully decorated for the holidays. Christmas lights, wreaths, and ornaments in an already beautifully-lit atmosphere.

Place Jacques Cartier

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jyclal

Place Jacques Cartier serves as the official entrance to Old Montreal, and it’s loaded with gorgeous lights along with the usual photo opps.

Place d’Armes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Branover (@ericbranover)

The City of Montreal has decorated Place d’Armes with giant snowflake sculptures. With the backdrop of the iconic Notre Dame Basilica and a statue of Montreal’s founder, Paul de Chomedey, it can’t get much better.

Quartier des Spectacles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NOELMTL (@noelmontreal)

There’s an entire Christmas village at the Quartier des Spectacles. Go take some shots and grab yourself a hot chocolate.

The village is a pinecone’s throw away from Luminothérapie, another great photo opp (not to mention a giant 55-foot whale).

Rue Saint Catherine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XP_MTL (@xp_mtl)

A couple of giant nutcrackers and illuminated bears have taken over downtown, coupled with the constant buzz of Ste. Cat, it makes for a nice dynamic.

Maison Birks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maison Birks (@maisonbirks)

The Birks Hotel, Canada’s iconic jeweller that was founded in 1879, is decked out both inside and out for the holidays. That blue door, though.

Crescent Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ray Montreal Photographer 📸 🇨🇦 (@ray__sabbagh)

Crescent Street has been illuminated in a range of colours, set to the backdrop of Leonard Cohen; what else could you want?

La Grande Roue de Montréal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Édouardo Al-dhussin (@edouardo_aldhussin)

La Grande Roue, the largest observation wheel in the country, is flashing red and green Christmas colours making it the largest Christmassy observational in the wheel in Canada.

Shot from either side, you get a breathtaking view of the Montreal skyline or the Old Port’s ice hockey rink.

You can’t go wrong.