Old Montreal's Christmas pop-up bar is hosting drag brunches all month

How about a little Christmas spirit and drag brunch fusion?

Miracle Montreal, the Christmas pop-up bar that opened at Parlement in the Old Port, is hosting drag queen brunch performances every Sunday for the rest of the month, the first of which takes place this weekend, December 5.

Weekly shows will be performed by Miss Butterfly, Wendy Warhol, and Rainbow while Miracle Montreal serves up cocktails (including bottomless mimosas) and brunch in a seriously festive atmosphere.

The month-long party will also include ugly Christmas sweaters, sparkling holiday decor, and Christmas-themed cocktails.

Said cocktails include the Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel, Snowball Old-Fashioned, Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!, Jingle Balls Nog, Nice Shot, and Naughty Shot.

Tickets cost $25 and there will be two drag shows per day, one starting at 10:30 am and the other at 1:30 pm.