A magnificent 55-foot illuminated whale structure is coming to Montreal

The Quartier des spectacles is about to have a whale of a time.

A magnificent 55-foot-long illuminated whale structure is breaching at Place des Festivals as part of the borough’s 12th edition of Luminothérapie.

The installation is part of artist Mathias Gmachl’s “Echoes – a voice from uncharted waters” project. According to the Quartier des spectacles, the free exhibit is an interacting “sound-and-light work that invites to look and listen closely.”

The installation – a massive, colourful representation of a whale – will symbolize the planet’s flora and fauna. “It asks us to consider the impact of our everyday activities on nature and the environment, making us more aware of their fragility,” says the Quartier. The installation is a meditation on our harmful invasions of Earth’s ecosystems.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quartier des spectacles (@quartierdesspectacles_mtl)

The five-ton steel whale structure is co-produced by artists from Austria and Switzerland and will symbolize the importance of taking action to preserve ecosystems.

Gmachl’s whale exhibit has previously appeared in Vienna and will open to the public in Montreal on Thursday, December 2 and will hang around until February 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mathias Gmachl (@mathiasgmachl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mathias Gmachl (@mathiasgmachl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mathias Gmachl (@mathiasgmachl)

When: December 2, 2021 – February 6, 2022

Time: 24/7

Where: Place des Festivals

Price: Free