Montreal's Complexe Desjardins is going all out for Christmas this year

If you’re looking for Christmas magic for the whole family, then look no further than Complexe Desjardins in the heart of downtown Montreal.

This year, the shopping centre has pulled out all the stops to maximize the holiday cheer. And it all kicks off on December 4.

Shopping can sometimes feel like a chore, especially during the holiday, so you might as well get it done in the middle of a winter wonderland.

While you’re there, here are a few activities you or your little ones may want to check out:

Visits with Santa

Santa is in the building!

And kids are welcome to meet, share their wish lists, and get their phot taken with jolly old Saint Nicholas up until Christmas Eve.

Visits are by appointment only in order to avoid lineups and crowds.

Price for photos (payment by card only) :

– By email (maximum of 3 photos): $20

– Printed 4” x 6” photo: $12

– Extra printed 4” x 6” copy: $6

Book your appointment here.

“Les Animeries”

Keep an eye out for the many Christmas-themed characters roaming around the complex this December. Among them are performers, musicians, jugglers and stilt-walkers, who are experts in spreading joy.

Boreal fountain show

Immerse yourself in the colourful celebration of the entrancing Boreal Fountain, which will come to life several times a day to the rhythm of music. The free show will run until December 31.

Aerial circus performances by Jamye La Luna Productions

Catch high-flying excitement during the “Angélique,” show, featuring performances by acclaimed international circus artists Alex Paviost and Nicolas Allard.

Miniature train

Children can enjoy a leisurely ride on the miniature train. Tickets are $2 per adult and child two years and older.

Address:

150 Saint-Catherine St W,

Hours:

December 4 and 5: 10 am – 5 pm

December 9 to 23 : Monday to Friday : 11 am – 8 pm; Saturday and Sunday: 10 am – 5 pm

December 24: 11 am – 5 pm