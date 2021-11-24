25-million LED Christmas light show opens just outside Montreal

Laval just got a whole lot brighter.
Illumi, the outdoor light show, has officially deemed it the start of the holiday season and has 25-million LED Christmas lights to prove it.
Illumi is produced by Cavalia, the Montreal-based company that specializes in the creation and production of live shows. More than 80% of the light structures are “brand new creations,” compared to October’s Halloween display.
Illumi says “state-of-the-art programming and high-definition projections” will blow your mind through two different routes, a three-kilometre trek by foot or a newly configured car route that allows visitors to soak up. All the lights without having to leave the comfort of their own car.
Tickets for the venue, located about 22 kilometres outside of Montreal, must be purchased in advance are available online.
Illumi
When: From now until January 3 (closed December 7.14, & 15)
Time: 5 – 9 pm
Address: 2805 blvd Du Souvenir, Laval
Price: $15.75 – $21.74, free for kids under 4 (available online)