Old Montreal's massive skating rink opens to the public next month

If you’re looking to lace up and hit the ice in a magical setting with the city of Montreal as your backdrop, you’re in luck.

Arguably the best place for outdoor skating on the island is reopening to the public after taking a year off due to the pandemic. The Old Port Skating Rink will open on December 11, offering smooth sheets of ice every day until March 6.

The refrigerated rink features a cozy village in front of the ice and is a puck’s throw away from Bistro de la Roue for a little post-game refresher.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vieux-Port de Montréal (@vieuxportmtl)

The 2,500-square-metre rink plays rock, classical, and jazz music on large outdoor speakers to add to your soundtrack of whizzing down the ice. The rink will also host resident DJs to spin tunes every Thursday (starting January 6), karaoke on ice, skate dating, and ice sculptor events.

Pre-sale season passes are currently available for $24 and season family passes go for $52. Skate and locker rentals are also available. The rink will be open every day from 9 am to 9 pm and until 10 pm from Thursday to Sunday.

The gorgeous outdoor rink will also be open on Christmas Eve and Day, New Year’s Day, and will be open until 1 am on New Year’s Eve.

A vaccine passport will not be required to access the rink, and mask-wearing will not be mandatory on the ice, as long as visitors can practice physical distancing with people outside of their bubble.

Sharpen those skates and tighten your laces; the Old Port boasts some of the smoothest ice in the city. Plus, it’s oozing with Instagram photo opportunities.

When: December 11 – March 6, 2022

Time: Monday – Wednesday, 9 am – 9 pm; Thursday – Sunday, 9 am – 10 pm

Where: Bonsecour Basin

Price: $24 (pre-sale), available online