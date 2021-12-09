If you’re looking for a place to pop some bubbly as 2021 winds down (or as 2022 ramps up), a private luxury suite at the recently W Hotel Montreal might be calling your name.

Along with a bunch of friends.

The W Hotel has partnered with the iconic French champagne house Moët & Chandon and is hosting a glass-enclosed room dubbed the “Champagne Box” that you are your pals can reserve for private parties.

In an email shared with Daily Hive, the W Hotel Montreal says the Champagne Box is an “ephemeral, intimate, and private tasting space” designed with the theme of effervescence.

Essentially, it’s classy as heck.

With a maximum capacity of six people, the room — decorated with a couch, chairs, and ambient lighting — can host special occasions, parties, and corporate events.

The experience lasts one hour and includes three glasses for tasing:

Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut

Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut – Rosé

Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage Brut (or rosé) 2013

The Champagne Box also features Quebec’s first-ever Moët & Chandon champagne vending machine, in case you need a bottle of champagne on the go.

“We couldn’t be more excited about embarking on this partnership with the world’s foremost champagne brand, Moët & Chandon,” said Alexandre Tessier, Director of Sales and Marketing at W Montréal. “Our hotel is dedicated to providing exclusive and extraordinary experiences for our guests and this collaboration is the latest example of that. We can’t wait for visitors to discover the one-of-a-kind champagne offerings we have in store.”

Reservations can be made on the OpenTable website for $95 a person from now until February 2022.

When: From now until February 2022

Time: 5 – 11 pm

Where: 901 rue Square Victoria

Price: $95 per person, reservation required