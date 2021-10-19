Phenomenal Christmas market returns to downtown Montreal next month

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Montreal.

After taking a hiatus last holiday due to you-know-what, Noël Montréal has announced it is returning to the Quartier des Spectacles, offering cultural, festive, and culinary events downtown.

The return of the magical Jardins d’Hiver means Montreal will have three options this holiday season along with the Village de Noël at the Atwater Market and the Marché de Noël de Jean-Talon.

Along with festive atmospheres, each market will be selling local products from maple syrup to toys, decor, clothes, sweets, food, trees, and drinks (great for gifts). It will host Christmas events, and seriously beautiful photo opps.

The Quartier des Spectacle’s Jardins d’Hiver kicks off from November 20 to January 2, 2022. The Atwater Market’s Christmas Village will be open from November 25 to December 19, and Jean-Talon’s Christmas festivities will run from November 27 to December 23.