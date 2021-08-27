New Calgary restaurants to try that are open or opening soon
New Calgary restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.
We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new YYC restaurants you should look into trying.
There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in this city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.
Here are 14 new Calgary restaurants for you to try right now, or in the near future.
Open
LOCAL Public Eatery – Barclay
LOCAL Public Eatery has officially opened its brand new Calgary location in Eau Claire, at the end of Barclay Parade, close to the Bow River.
Address: 201 Barclay Parade SW, Calgary
First Street Market
Located at 1327 1st Street SW, the new foodie destination is situated on the ground level of the Underwood Tower – it softly opened on August 24. The official public opening is on August 30.
Address: 1327 1st Street SW, Calgary
Higher Ground — 17th Ave
One of Calgary’s favourite family of cafes, Higher Ground, has opened its new location. The coffee shop, which operates two locations in Kensington and Capitol Hill, has now launched a third outpost at 715 17 Avenue SW, the former address of a notable, high traffic Starbucks.
Address: 715 17 Ave SW, Calgary
Tu Taco
A new spot for authentic Mexican street food is open in Calgary. Tu Taco launched at 1414 Kensington Road NW earlier this month. The new Kensington eatery offers housemade corn tortillas, street tacos, tostadas, and burritos.
Address: 1414 Kensington Road NW, Calgary
Roy’s Korean Kitchen
Roy’s Korean Kitchen opened its doors recently, and Calgarians are loving its modern Korean eats. Located at 2024 4 Street SW in Mission, this fresh eatery serves up snacks and drinks in an upscale atmosphere.
Address: 2024 4 Street SW, Calgary
Milk Ice Cream Shop
Milk Ice Cream has softly started scooping in Calgary, and we can’t wait to visit the small-batch treat purveyor. The handcrafted ice cream brand is now operating at 2614 4 Street NW.
Address: 2614 4 Street NW, Calgary
The Halal Guys — Calgary
The Halal Guys opened its first Calgary location, bringing YYC diners a taste of the iconic brand’s delicious eats. The food cart turned fast food chain originated in NYC in the ’90s and has since amassed a cult-like following. Its menu is popular for sandwiches and platters packed with chicken and/or gyro.
Address: 923 17th Avenue SW
Phone: 403-475-4897
Munchies Calgary
Another place promising souped-up handhelds has officially opened in YYC: Munchies Calgary. Munchies is now operating at 6307 Bowness Road NW in the heart of Bowness.
Address: 6307 Bowness Road NW, Calgary
Opening Soon
Deville Coffee — 17th Ave
Deville Coffee just keeps expanding around Calgary! The local name has announced its newest outpost is slated to open next week. Located at 1103 17th Ave SW, the fresh spot for pastries and a cup of Joe will officially open to the public on Monday, August 30.
Address: 1103 17th Ave SW, Calgary
Whiskey Rose Saloon
Whiskey Rose Saloon is expected to open this fall at 1012 17th Avenue SW, the former home of Italian resto Cibo, and it looks like it’s going to be a boot-stompin’ good time.
Address: 1012 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Cinnaholic Calgary
A popular loaded cinnamon bun chain is opening its first YYC location soon: Cinnaholic Calgary is coming to 17th Ave. The first-ever Calgary location for the vegan, made-from-scratch, and gourmet cinnamon bun franchise will be located at 608 17th Avenue SW.
Address: 608 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Modern Steak/Modern Ocean
The Modern Group is officially opening a new location in South Calgary. The 10606 Southport Road SW outpost will be the third for the group, which also operates a location in Kensington and on Stephen Avenue.
Address: 10606 Southport Road SW, Calgary
Iyycburg
The concept will be opening a brand new location in YYC, this time in Sage Hill Quarter NW. The no-fuss spot for smash burgers and milkshakes has quickly gained popularity with locals. In addition to burgers, it offers patrons fries, classic milkshakes, and even bubble tea.
Address: Sage Hill Quarter NW, Calgary
Porch YYC
This 17th Ave address has been home to some iconic venues over the years (Melrose Cafe & Bar’s iconic patio and upscale French restaurant Royale have both lived at this spot). Now, something new is coming to the space, by way of the “modern nostalgia” restaurant Porch.
Address: 730 17th Avenue SW