A popular loaded cinnamon bun chain is opening its first YYC location soon: Cinnaholic Calgary is coming to 17th Ave.

The first-ever Calgary location for the vegan, made-from-scratch, and gourmet cinnamon bun franchise will be located at 608 17th Avenue SW.

Known for its variety of create-your-own cinnamon rolls and other sweet treats, Cinnaholic offers 20 different frosting varieties and other decadent toppings too.

The buns at this spot are not only vegan but also dairy and lactose-free, egg-free, and cholesterol-free.

Cinnaholic currently operates more than 50 locations across Canada and the US.

Cinnaholic told Dished Calgary that while no opening date has been set just yet, we can expect it to open within the “next few months.”

We'll keep you posted as more details are released.

Cinnaholic Calgary

Address: 608 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

