LOCAL Public Eatery has officially opened its brand new Calgary location in Eau Claire, at the end of Barclay Parade, close to the Bow River.

The new hot spot opened last weekend in the former home of The Barley Mill, and Dished Calgary stepped inside to get a taste of everything the 201 Barclay Parade SW restaurant has to offer.

This modern, two-storey hangout boasts a bar on each level plus two patios, offering a total of 6,322 sq ft of space inside and out.

Folks can now head inside LOCAL Barclay Monday to Friday from 11 am until late and weekends from 10 am until late.

Check out the highlights from our visit to the newest LOCAL, and be sure to check it out soon for yourself if you haven’t already.

LOCAL Public Eatery – Barclay

Address: 201 Barclay Parade SW, Calgary

