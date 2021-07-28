Roy’s Korean Kitchen opened its doors recently, and Calgarians are loving its modern Korean eats.

Located at 2024 4 Street SW in Mission, this fresh eatery serves up snacks and drinks in an upscale atmosphere.

The menu here offers everything from stir-fried and grilled eats to noodle, rice, and soup dishes.

Snacks like Charred Shishito Peppers, Oxtail Tortellini, and KFC Sliders are also up for order alongside raw eats such as Temaki and Spicy Salmon Tacos too.

The restaurant is open Wednesday to Sunday from 5 to 11 pm, be sure to check it out if you haven’t already.

Roy’s Korean Kitchen

Address: 2024 4 Street SW, Calgary

Instagram