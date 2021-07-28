Milk Ice Cream has softly opened in Calgary
Jul 28 2021, 9:53 am
Milk Ice Cream has softly started scooping in Calgary as of Wednesday, and we can’t wait to visit the small-batch treat purveyor.
The handcrafted ice cream brand is now operating at 2614 4 Street NW.
Milk has instructed patrons to look for the blue and pink ice cream cone sign and come on in for a scoop or two.
Its hours for its soft opening — July 28 to August 1 — are from 5 to 10 pm. Be sure to check out this new dessert destination this week and beyond!
