Milk Ice Cream has softly started scooping in Calgary as of Wednesday, and we can’t wait to visit the small-batch treat purveyor.

The handcrafted ice cream brand is now operating at 2614 4 Street NW.

Milk has instructed patrons to look for the blue and pink ice cream cone sign and come on in for a scoop or two.

Its hours for its soft opening — July 28 to August 1 — are from 5 to 10 pm. Be sure to check out this new dessert destination this week and beyond!

Milk Ice Cream Shop

Address: 2614 4 Street NW, Calgary

