New Calgary restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.

We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new YYC restaurants you should look into trying.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in this city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are 13 new Calgary restaurants for you to try right now, or in the near future.

Open

This new 1326 17th Avenue SW champagne, cocktail, and dessert bar is now officially open. From cheesecake to apple rose tarts to a boozy banana split daiquiri milkshakes, if you have a sweet tooth, this is the place for you.

Address: 1326 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

The Osaka-based brand is known for its “revolutionary cheese tarts” and cheesecakes in various flavours and sizes, and it’s now open at 602 16th Avenue NW in Calgary.

Address: 602 16th Avenue NW, Calgary

Instagram

A new interim exhibit, located inside of The GRAND Theatre, mashes up refined cocktails, a shareable menu, and works by over 20 of YYC’s most accomplished artists. The Dark Arts is an Instagrammable lounge, providing the perfect backdrop for a seated atmosphere that offers much to explore.

Address: The GRAND Theatre — 601 1st Street SW, Calgary

Facebook | Instagram

Another place promising souped-up handhelds has now opened its doors in YYC: Munchies Calgary. Munchies is located at 6307 Bowness Road NW in the heart of Bowness.

Address: 6307 Bowness Road NW, Calgary

Instagram

Calgary’s adorable new neighbourhood spot for coffee and soft serve is open: Good News. The fresh Inglewood destination opened earlier this month at 1608 17th Avenue SE, where it serves up quality coffee and innovative soft serve ice cream creations.

Address: 1608 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram

Opening Soon

The Halal Guys is opening its first Calgary location soon, and that means folks in YYC will finally get a taste of the iconic brand’s delicious eats. The food cart turned fast food chain originated in NYC in the ’90s and has since amassed a cult-like following.

Address: 923 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

A popular loaded cinnamon bun chain is opening its first YYC location soon: Cinnaholic Calgary is coming to 17th Ave. The first-ever Calgary location for the vegan, made-from-scratch, and gourmet cinnamon bun franchise will be located at 608 17th Avenue SW.

Address: 608 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

Described as a “space to enjoy the very best of your city, from our local eats and libations to sidewalk and city sights,” First Street Market boasts an open-concept eatery with an “enormous” patio that will be equipped with TVs, heaters, and park views.

Address: 1327 1st Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

The Modern Group is officially opening a new location in South Calgary. The 10606 Southport Road SW outpost will be the third for the group, which also operates a location in Kensington and on Stephen Avenue.

Address: 10606 Southport Road SW, Calgary

Inglewood Pizza is officially opening a second location in Calgary. The longtime spot has been serving up Greek-style pizza for over 22 years. Now, the joint is expanding and will be setting up a shop in Killarney at 3415 26th Avenue SW. Inglewood Pizza Killarney is set to open its doors on Thursday, August 12.

Address: 3415 26th Avenue SW, Killarney

Instagram

One of Calgary’s favourite family of cafes, Higher Ground, has announced a new location is in the works. The coffee shop, which operates two locations in Kensington and Capitol Hill, will be opening at 715 17th Avenue SW, the former address of a notable Starbucks.

Address: 715 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

The concept will be opening a brand new location in YYC, this time in Sage Hill Quarter NW. The no-fuss spot for smash burgers and milkshakes has quickly gained popularity with locals. In addition to burgers, it offers patrons fries, classic milkshakes, and even bubble tea.

Address: Sage Hill Quarter NW, Calgary

Instagram

This 17th Ave address has been home to some iconic venues over the years (Melrose Cafe & Bar’s iconic patio and upscale French restaurant Royale have both lived at this spot). Now it looks like something new is coming to the space, by way of the “modern nostalgia” restaurant Porch.

Address: 730 17th Avenue SW

Facebook | Instagram