Inside Calgary's first-ever Pablo Cheese Tart shop before it opens (PHOTOS)

In January, we told you that YYC would be among the next Canadian cities to get one of the uber-popular Japanese chain Pablo Cheese Tart locations, and it’s almost time for the new spot to open.

The Osaka-based brand is famous for its “revolutionary cheese tarts” in various flavours and sizes, and the Calgary location is set to begin serving up its delicious creations on Friday, July 23.

Pablo Cheese Tart, known for its classic tarts made with a creamy filling, crunchy crust and topped with glazed apricot jam, also offers other flavour options like matcha, apple cinnamon, and tiramisu, so there’s sure to be something that everyone will love here.

The 602 16th Avenue NW dessert spot will feature delicious pastries, espresso-based beverages, smoothies, and Instagram-worthy soft serve ice cream.

The Calgary location offers a bright and cheerful space, with seating for diners to enjoy Pablo’s creations along with easy takeout options.

A dessert case and menu boards greet you when you walk in the door, with enticing tarts on display that are waiting to be devoured and an espresso bar ready to craft the perfect drink to pair with your pastry.

Smoothies and strawberry or black sesame ice cream (or a combination of both!) round out the offerings at what’s sure to be a hotspot for desserts and drinks.

Pablo Cheese Tart told Dished Calgary this location will open to the public on Friday, July 23, from noon to 9 pm.

The first 50 people to visit the store will get a free cheese tart with their purchase, so be sure to check it out early!

Pablo Cheese Tart

Address: 602 16 Avenue NW, Calgary

Facebook | Instagram