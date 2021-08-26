Deville Coffee will open its new 17th Ave location next week
Aug 26 2021, 1:41 pm
Deville Coffee just keeps expanding around Calgary! The local name has announced its newest outpost is slated to open next week.
Located at 1103 17th Ave SW, the fresh spot for pastries and a cup of Joe will officially open to the public on Monday, August 30.
This is Deville’s 10th location in Calgary. It operates locations around Western Canada.
Deville Coffee — 17th Ave
Address: 1103 17th Ave SW, Calgary