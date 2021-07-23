17 bucket list eats you need to try in Calgary at least once
Whether you’ve only got a day in Calgary or you live here year-round, there’s no denying that there are some iconic bucket list eats in this city that you just have to try.
From food or beverages that were invented in Calgary, like ginger beef or the Caesar, to locally produced staple such as steak, the city is known for a number of tried and true items.
Here are the bucket list eats you’ve gotta try in Calgary.
Breakfast Poutine from OEB Breakfast Co.
OEB has several varieties of its signature dish, the Breakfast Poutine. One of our favourites is the Gold Digga, made with poached eggs, duck fat fried herb potatoes, Saint Cyrille curds, Berkshire roast pork, black truffles, and brown butter hollandaise.
Address: 825 1st Avenue NE
Phone: 403-278-3447
Address: #110 222 5th Avenue SW
Phone: 587-352-3447
Address: 2207 4th Street SW
Phone: 587-356-6323
A burger and milkshake from Peter’s Drive-In
Peter’s is practically a Calgary institution, and you’ve just got to try one their burgers paired with a milkshake. The drive-in allows patrons to choose up to three of their many flavours for milkshakes, meaning that there are over 4,500 flavour combinations up for grabs.
Address: 219 16th Avenue NE
Phone: 403-277-2747
Steak from Caesar’s Steakhouse
Caesar’s has been around since 1972, so you know it’s good. The eatery’s two Calgary locations serves ribeyes, New York strips, filet mignon, T-bones, and more in a nostalgic atmosphere.
Address: 512 4th Avenue SW
Phone: 403-264-1222
Address: #110 10816 Macleod Trail SE
Phone: 403-278-3930
Fried chicken from Chicken on the Way
If fried chicken is what you want, then fried chicken is what you shall receive at Chicken on the Way. This longstanding establishment (family-owned and operated since 1958) offers fast, fresh, and delicious fried chicken. Purchase by the piece or as a combo.
Address: 1443 Kensington Road NW
Phone: 403-283-5545
Address: 3235 17th Avenue SE
Phone: 403-265-1350
Address: 9673 Macleod Trail SW
Phone: 403-452-7118
Address: 27 McKenzie Towne Avenue SE
Phone: 403-720-2367
Address: #114 – 5401 Temple Drive NE
Phone: 403-453-5557
Address: #207 – 150 Crowfoot Crescent NW
Phone: 587-356-2689
Ginger Beef from The Silver Inn
If you’re a fan of Chinese cuisine, you’re going to want to try ginger beef straight from the source. Responsible for the creation of this iconic dish, The Silver Inn is also credited with taking delicious dishes such as grilled pork dumplings and chicken and cashew in yellow bean sauce and adapting the classic Chinese recipes to match locally available products.
Address: 2702 Centre Street N
Phone: 403-276-6711
BBQ from Hayden Block Smoke and Whiskey
With meat smoked daily for up to 14 hours and house-made BBQ sauce, Hayden Block is a must-hit. Order up trays of pulled pork, tender brisket, turkey breast, pork spare ribs, chicken, smoked wings, and more, with sides like bacon-wrapped corn on the cob or macaroni salad. Plus, all meats are half off after 10 pm.
Address: 1136 Kensington Road NW
Phone: 403-283-3021
A Caesar from The Westin
Whether you’ve hungover or just a fan of savoury beverages, The Caesar was invented in 1969 by restaurant manager Walter Chell of the Calgary Inn, which is now the Westin hotel. Try this vodka-based beverage at the location of its inception, and snack on the garnishes while you’re at it.
Address: 320 4th Avenue SW
Phone: 403-266-1611
Pancakes from Pfanntastic Pannenkoek Haus
This Dutch-style eatery is home to incredible crepe-style pancakes, offering over 40 varieties of the sweet and savoury treats.
Address: 2439 54th Avenue SW
Phone: 403-243-7757
Gelato from Righteous Gelato
If you’re looking for a cool treat on a hot day (or any day really – there’s no wrong time for ice cream), head to Righteous and sample their small-batch gelato. The local spot also features sorbetto and plant-based gelato, so there’s sure to be something for everyone here.
Address: #110 221 19th Street SE
Phone: 403-452-3150
Pizza from Una Pizza + Wine
Una is known far and wide for its amazing pizza and, with three locations in the city, this spot is always a no-brainer if you’re craving a ‘za or two. Plus, the eatery will soon be opening a new location in Banff, so if you miss it in Calgary, you’ll have a second chance on your trip to the Rockies.
Address: 618 17 Ave SW
Phone: 403-453-1183
Address:#110 69 7a Street NE
Phone: 403-453-1183
Address: 8529 Broadcast Ave SW
Phone: 403-453-1183
Tacos and tequila from Añejo
As one of Calgary’s go-to Mexican restaurants, Añejo boasts over 200 tequilas, “Calgary’s best margarita,” and mouth-watering tacos and other bites. The restaurant’s famous “halfy hour” runs daily from 3 to 5 pm and 9 to 11 pm, with every single tequila on for half price.
Address: 2116 4th Street SW
Phone: 587-353-2656
Doughnuts from Hoopla Donuts
These sweet treats are made fresh daily by the team behind local coffee roasters Phil and Sebastian. With eight locations in Calgary, there’s sure to be one of Hoopla’s creations close to you.
Address: #248 414 3rd Street SW
Phone: 403-261-1885
Address: 2043 33rd Avenue SW
Phone: 403-261-1885
Address: 2207 4th Street SW
Phone: 403-261-1885
Address: 6455 Macleod Trail SW
Phone: 403-261-1885
Address: 546 42nd Avenue SE
Phone: 403-261-1885
Address: 69 7a Street NE
Phone: 403-261-1885
Address: 225 7th Avenue SW (+15 Level)
Phone: 403-261-1885
Address: 102 8th Avenue SW
Phone: 403-261-1885
Ramen from Shiki Menya
This Bridgeland ramen joint is known for its stellar bowls of noodles. Made from scratch and always offering daily specials, folks need to get here early to ensure they get some grub — once the bowl limit is hit there’s no more served until the next day.
Address: 824 1st Avenue NE
Phone: 403-454-2722
Fondue from Moonlight & Eli
This 627 1st Avenue NE eatery specializes in cheese fondue and champagne, which is a spectacular pairing if you ask us.
Address: 627 1 Avenue NE
Phone: 825-437-9202
Porchetta Sandwich from Meat & Bread
Located in Calgary’s Grain Exchange building, Meat & Bread serves up can’t-miss sandwiches, including this one, which is made with porchetta, salsa verde, and crackling.
Address: 821 1st Street SW
Phone: 403-764-6225
Flapper Pie from Blackfoot Truckstop Diner
One of YYC’s most beloved local joints, the Blackfoot Truckstop Diner is open 24/7, which means you have ample opportunity to try their basic brekkie or their “world-famous” Flapper Pie (which also is a great morning meal, if you ask us).
Address: 1840 9th Avenue SE
Phone: 403-265-5964
Milkshake from Regrub
When it comes to epic milkshakes, Regrub is one of YYC’s best places to get one. This spot now has two locations where you can grab its over-the-top sweet creations.
Address: 625 11th Avenue SW
Phone: 403-700-0912
Address: 901 64th Avenue NE
Phone: 403-700-0912