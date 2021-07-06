Iyycburg just opened in Calgary earlier this year, and now the fast-casual smash burger spot is expanding.

The concept will be opening a brand new location in YYC, this time in Sage Hill Quarter NW.

The no-fuss spot for smash burgers and milkshakes has quickly gained popularity with locals. In addition to burgers, it offers patrons fries, classic milkshakes, and even bubble tea.

For sides, Iyycburg has everything from poutine to samosas, and you can wash all that down with an Oreo Milkshake or Lychee Bubble Tea with Tapioca Pearls.

Iyycburg says its second Calgary location is slated to open in fall 2021. We’ll keep you posted as more details are released.

Iyycburg

Address: Sage Hill Quarter NW, Calgary

