A new spot for authentic Mexican street food is opening soon in Calgary. Tu Taco is gearing up to launch at 1414 Kensington Road NW.

The new Kensington eatery will offer housemade corn tortillas, street tacos, tostadas, and burritos.

Patrons can also expect birria tacos, churro bites, churro cones, and cocktails too.

Tu Taco’s owner, Marcela Ezeta, was born and raised in Toluca, Mexico. She’s incorporated her family recipes into the menu of the soon-to-be-open restaurant.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date for this spot, stay tuned!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tu Taco (@tutaco.ca)

Tu Taco

Address: 1414 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Instagram