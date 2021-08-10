For city that’s known for the Calgary Stampede and its cowboy culture, we sure don’t have very many country bars in YYC.

Lucky for us, the good folks behind a new honky-tonk concept coming to 17th Ave are helping to change that.

Whiskey Rose Saloon is expected to open this fall at 1012 17th Avenue SW, the former home of Italian resto Cibo, and it looks like it’s going to be a boot-stompin’ good time.

“A Calgary bar with a little Nashville in it too,” reads Whiskey Rose Saloon’s Instagram profile, citing great food, cold beer, and live music as their offerings.

The new saloon plans to run a hiring fair from noon to 6 pm on August 14 and 15 and August 21 and 22 for anyone who wants a chance to be part of what’s sure to be the newest Calgary hotspot. Interested applicants who can bring some “home style Alberta hospitality” to the joint are invited to apply on Whiskey Rose Saloon’s website to be scheduled in for a meet and greet during the hiring fair.

Whether you’re into the country music honky-tonk vibe or not, this one sounds as if it’s going to be worth visiting! We’ll keep you posted as more updates about Whiskey Rose Saloon roll in.

Whiskey Rose Saloon

Address: 1012 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram