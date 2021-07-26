Munchies Calgary: Burger and taco spot now open in Bowness
Jul 26 2021, 1:13 pm
Another place promising souped-up handhelds has officially opened in YYC: Munchies Calgary.
Munchies is now operating at 6307 Bowness Road NW in the heart of Bowness.
Folks can head to this new destination to build their own burgers or opt for a gourmet house creation.
Munchies offers six kinds of house burgers, birria tacos, and even salads and sides.
Be sure to check out this new spot if you haven’t already.
Munchies Calgary
Address: 6307 Bowness Road NW, Calgary