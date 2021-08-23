First Street Market set to officially open in Calgary soon
Calgary’s new local food hall, First Street Market, is set to officially open to the public soon.
Located at 1327 1st Street SW, the new foodie destination is situated on the ground level of the Underwood Tower and will be softly opening on August 24.
The official public opening is on August 30.
You can find First Street Market in Calgary’s Beltline offering eats from nine different vendors and drinks from a full-service bar serving up local craft beer and cocktails.
In addition to an open concept dining environment, this spot will boast a 50-seat patio backing onto Haultain Park.
“Calgary is known for its progressive local food scene, and we are so excited to add this concept to the city’s culinary space,” said Ryan O’Connor, President and Owner.
“We look forward to welcoming locals and visitors alike to First Street Market for an immersive and versatile dining experience.”
Here is the full list of First Street Market vendors:
- Actually Pretty Good
- Alforno Bakery & Café
- Bar by First Street Market
- Friends With Benedicts
- Hi5 Burgers Shakes & Chicken
- La Mano
- Moose and Poncho
- Pure Street Food
- Raw by Robyn
- Saffron Street
Be sure to mark your calendars and check this spot out once it opens!
First Street Market
Address: 1327 1st Street SW, Calgary