New handheld destination Saucy Burger is slated to take over a prominent location on Calgary’s 17th Ave.

This concept will be opening in the former address of Nellie’s Cosmic Cafe at 1001 17th Ave SW. Nellie’s closed last spring after 20 years of business.

Brought to us by Chef Michael Dekker (SAIT, Rouge), Saucy Burger is promising patrons a family-friendly burger menu. It will offer eats made from natural meats and produce.

This spot is slated to open in mid-June. We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date.

Saucy Burger

Address: 1001 17th Ave SW, Calgary

Instagram