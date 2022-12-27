The restaurant industry is always a demanding one, but it’s still very sad to see these Calgary restaurants closed.

We know that some eateries inevitably close for different reasons, but it’s still hard to see them go.

Some of these spots plan to be revived with a new concept, while others sadly closed permanently. We wish them all the best and remain thankful for all of the fantastic restaurants in Calgary that we can still walk into and have a great meal.

From iconic Chinese restaurants to adorable new bakeries, these Calgary restaurants closed in 2022 and we are so sad to see them go.

Smuggler’s Inn had a tough ride in 2021, closing and opening back up and then closing again until the pandemic slowed down. The building ultimately caught fire and remains closed.

The much-loved Asian-inspired ice cream shop closed on Sunday, November 20. But the good news is that the Uzu Taiyaki food truck will continue to operate.

This spot specialized in small batches and handmade soft-serve ice cream, with a tasty menu made up of flavours like red velvet cream cheese and panda swirl with toppings such as homemade marshmallows and gummies.

Address: 110 2nd Avenue SE #1, Calgary

The neighbourhood cafe and eatery closed its doors on Thursday, October 20. It only opened in March 0f 2022, so it’s sad to see the local shop shutter.

This conscious food spot offered healthy plant-based bowls, detoxifying salads, seasonal pasta, dairy-free cheeses, and so much more. Overlooking the river and city skyline, this Bridgeland-located cafe and eatery specialized in nourishing and craveable plant-based food.

Address: 412 Memorial Drive, Calgary

Silver Inn Restaurant

Having first opened in 1975, this spot for authentic Peking-style dishes closed back in October, after 47 years in service.

We will miss the massive menu of Chinese dishes, especially the famous salt and pepper squid that is well-known as one of the best in the city.

Address: 2702 Centre Street N, Calgary

The last day for the neighbourhood cafe and eatery was on November 30. Located inside the grocery store, it has been a staple for the Inglewood community, so it’s sad to see the local shop shutter.

This hidden gem of a food spot offered an all-day breakfast, fantastic lunch options, and a great espresso-style coffee bar. It’s been a fixture of the Inglewood community for eight years, specializing in comfort food whenever people needed it.

Address: 1023 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

The last day for the popular Mexican restaurant and taqueria in Calgary was early November. Located inside Calgary’s Britannia Plaza, it has been an adored food spot for the community here.

This restaurant offered some seriously amazing Mexican eats, cocktails, and a great tequila and mezcal list.

Address: 829 49th Avenue SW, Calgary

Cafe & Mi, a much-loved cat cafe in Calgary, shut its doors for good on August 31.

This was an adorable spot for cat cuddles and brunch dishes all in one incredible place.

For many, it was a chance to de-stress, connect, and cuddle with up to six cats in one bundle of pure joy.

As a proud partner of the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society, all of the cats were also up for adoption.

The kitchen at Cafe & Mi also served breakfast and lunch made entirely in-house, to be enjoyed in a separate room, of course.

Address: #1134 12 Royal Vista Way NW, Calgary

Veg-In YYC was a 100% plant-based bistro and market in Calgary that decided to shut its doors in 2022.

It’s a sad loss for the city, especially since the team had just relaunched the restaurant in April with an entirely new food menu, beer list, and even different tables and seats.

The team talked about the increased maintenance and repair work the building required that made it almost impossible to function each day.

“Having to close weekly due to water and power outages on a constant basis isn’t an environment where we can cater to our amazing customers,” they stated in an Instagram post.

This spot had been serving YYC for over seven years.

Address: 215 6th Avenue SE, Calgary

