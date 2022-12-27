Calgary restaurants that closed their doors this year
The restaurant industry is always a demanding one, but it’s still very sad to see these Calgary restaurants closed.
We know that some eateries inevitably close for different reasons, but it’s still hard to see them go.
Some of these spots plan to be revived with a new concept, while others sadly closed permanently. We wish them all the best and remain thankful for all of the fantastic restaurants in Calgary that we can still walk into and have a great meal.
From iconic Chinese restaurants to adorable new bakeries, these Calgary restaurants closed in 2022 and we are so sad to see them go.
Smuggler’s Inn

Smuggler’s Inn had a tough ride in 2021, closing and opening back up and then closing again until the pandemic slowed down. The building ultimately caught fire and remains closed.
Uzu Taiyaki

The much-loved Asian-inspired ice cream shop closed on Sunday, November 20. But the good news is that the Uzu Taiyaki food truck will continue to operate.
This spot specialized in small batches and handmade soft-serve ice cream, with a tasty menu made up of flavours like red velvet cream cheese and panda swirl with toppings such as homemade marshmallows and gummies.
Address: 110 2nd Avenue SE #1, Calgary
Daydream by Flora Fromage
The neighbourhood cafe and eatery closed its doors on Thursday, October 20. It only opened in March 0f 2022, so it’s sad to see the local shop shutter.
This conscious food spot offered healthy plant-based bowls, detoxifying salads, seasonal pasta, dairy-free cheeses, and so much more. Overlooking the river and city skyline, this Bridgeland-located cafe and eatery specialized in nourishing and craveable plant-based food.
Address: 412 Memorial Drive, Calgary
Silver Inn Restaurant
Having first opened in 1975, this spot for authentic Peking-style dishes closed back in October, after 47 years in service.
We will miss the massive menu of Chinese dishes, especially the famous salt and pepper squid that is well-known as one of the best in the city.
Address: 2702 Centre Street N, Calgary
Bea’s Cafe
The last day for the neighbourhood cafe and eatery was on November 30. Located inside the grocery store, it has been a staple for the Inglewood community, so it’s sad to see the local shop shutter.
This hidden gem of a food spot offered an all-day breakfast, fantastic lunch options, and a great espresso-style coffee bar. It’s been a fixture of the Inglewood community for eight years, specializing in comfort food whenever people needed it.
Address: 1023 9th Avenue SE, Calgary
A1 Cantina

The last day for the popular Mexican restaurant and taqueria in Calgary was early November. Located inside Calgary’s Britannia Plaza, it has been an adored food spot for the community here.
This restaurant offered some seriously amazing Mexican eats, cocktails, and a great tequila and mezcal list.
Address: 829 49th Avenue SW, Calgary
Cafe & Mi

Cafe & Mi, a much-loved cat cafe in Calgary, shut its doors for good on August 31.
This was an adorable spot for cat cuddles and brunch dishes all in one incredible place.
For many, it was a chance to de-stress, connect, and cuddle with up to six cats in one bundle of pure joy.
As a proud partner of the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society, all of the cats were also up for adoption.
The kitchen at Cafe & Mi also served breakfast and lunch made entirely in-house, to be enjoyed in a separate room, of course.
Address: #1134 12 Royal Vista Way NW, Calgary
Veg-In YYC

Veg-In YYC was a 100% plant-based bistro and market in Calgary that decided to shut its doors in 2022.
It’s a sad loss for the city, especially since the team had just relaunched the restaurant in April with an entirely new food menu, beer list, and even different tables and seats.
The team talked about the increased maintenance and repair work the building required that made it almost impossible to function each day.
“Having to close weekly due to water and power outages on a constant basis isn’t an environment where we can cater to our amazing customers,” they stated in an Instagram post.
This spot had been serving YYC for over seven years.
Address: 215 6th Avenue SE, Calgary
Grumans Catering and Deli

The spot, which was inspired by the iconic delis in Montreal and New York City, shared the news back in June that it would be shutting its doors.
Closing for good on July 30, the lease was up and the establishment chose not to renew.
Grumans will be taking up residence at the Garrison Woods Curling Club in September, so there will still be a chance to try some of the much-loved food.
Koi

Koi was a much-loved Calgary live performance venue and event space that permanently closed at the beginning of July.
Koi explained that the building that leases the space to them has decided on different plans for the venue and has bought out the lease.
The last day of service was Saturday, July 9.
Ceilis 17th Avenue
This Irish-style pub on 17th Avenue closed near the end of July after three years in business.
Ceilis explained that a big bank wanted the space and how it was “difficult to compete with a big bank.”
Bad Pie Shop

This delivery service for sweets was a concept of straight-to-your-door homemade desserts like pop tarts, cakes, and of course, pies.
The Bad Pie Shop lasted until the end of summer, with the shutdown coming after five years in business.
“It is with a heavy heart we must announce that our time in Calgary has come to a close,” read an Instagram post from the team.
Chakalaka

The restaurant and lounge that is now closed opened two years ago, hosting different events and pop-ups during that time.
It’s not all bad news for guests who liked to visit the tropical-themed bar. Replacing it, from the same hospitality company, is Drinks and Such, a chic beach house-style bar and supper club.
Mykonos Street Grill

Mykonos Street Grill was an authentic and popular Greek restaurant in Calgary, and it closed for good at the beginning of August.
Owned by a husband and wife duo, Aki and Ebony – who is deaf – this spot had been a fixture of the Calgary dining scene since it first opened in 1990. The team closed a few times in between, but this time seems to be a permanent one.
Golden Inn Restaurant

Having first opened in 1977, this spot for authentic Chinese dishes closed after 45 years in service. The last day of operations was on Saturday, August 27.
The restaurant in Calgary’s Chinatown shared the sudden news in an Instagram post.
“To our wonderful and loyal customers,” stated the caption. “After 45 incredible years of serving you authentic Chinese cuisine made with passion and love, we have come to the difficult decision to close our doors.”
Blind Beggar Smokehouse
The Blind Beggar Smokehouse was a much-loved BBQ smokehouse restaurant in Calgary.
This Texas-style spot for mouth-watering meats, live music shows, craft beers, and more had been serving YYC for 16 years. It closed in August.
We will miss the massive menu of BBQ platters and sides, with items like brisket beef dip, hand-cut french fries, and St. Louis ribs, to name just a few. The music-loving community here will certainly also miss this space for the opportunity to experience great live music.

The Dark Arts Restaurant & Drink

Technically a pop-up, this is a cocktail bar that’s also a welcoming space for local artists to showcase their work. It first closed on December 31, 2021, and then reopened in February of this year. It was expected that this new iteration of the idea would close again and it looks like that time is near.
Located at the iconic Glenbow Cornerblock, the visually stunning pop-up will be officially coming to an end with 2022, closing its doors on December 31.
Address: 838 11th Avenue SW, Calgary