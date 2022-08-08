The Blind Beggar Smokehouse, a much-loved BBQ smokehouse restaurant in Calgary, has decided to shut its doors.

This Texas-style spot for mouth-watering meats, live music shows, craft beers, and more has been serving YYC for 16 years.

The restaurant on Calgary’s Macleod Trail recently shared the sudden news in a Facebook post.

“We are coming to you today with some tough news,” started the caption. “To get to the point, we have reached a place where we cannot see a way forward anymore. [COVID-19] was obviously a nightmare and we spent every last penny keeping the doors open.”

“You have been great to us, all of you,” continued the post. “You chose to spend your hard earned money with us and we are eternally grateful.”

“It has been a challenging four years — with the greatest recession in Alberta’s history finished with [COVID-19]. We won’t get political or dwell on it as we have spent too much time belaboring this and licking our wounds and don’t need to spread any more negativity in this polarized world that we live in.”

We will miss the massive menu of BBQ platters and sides, with items like brisket beef dip, hand-cut french fries, and St. Louis ribs, to name just a few. The music-loving community here will certainly also miss this space for the opportunity to experience great live music.

“Over the past 16 years we have seen thousands of bands, artists, and acts entertain, grow, and develop on our stage — we salute you and thank you for gracing us with your heartfelt passion,” said the Blind Beggar Smokehouse. “We have too many great memories to count.”

“We tried — hard.”

“We don’t expect sympathy, it is what it is, and you have had your share of [COVID-19] nightmares as well. It has been a battle and we have succumbed to it. We wish you all great futures and are looking forward to rebuilding a new future for ourselves.”

The closure of the Blind Beggar Smokehouse will be sad news to many.

“Rock on, Dough & Patrick.”

Blind Beggar Smokehouse

Address: 4608 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Instagram