Much-loved Calgary deli concept Grumans has announced it will be closing its location downtown.

The concept, which is inspired by the iconic delis on Montreal and New York City, shared the news late last month.

Grumans explained its 230 11th Avenue SE Calgary outpost’s lease ends in August and it has chosen not to renew.

“We would like to thank everyone who has enjoyed our food over the years. Without our regular customers and support from our landlord, Tourism Calgary, we would not have made it through the two difficult years of COVID. A Big Thank You To All!” Grumans said in an email.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grumans Catering and Deli (@grumansdeli)

Folks can still enjoy this spot’s sandwiches and sides at its Britannia location at 5103 Elbow Drive SW.

There’s also some more good news, Grumans has confirmed it will be taking up residence at the Garrison Woods Curling Club in September.

The downtown location’s last day of service will be Saturday, July 30.