There have been quite a few exciting restaurant openings lately, but sadly, there have been many restaurant closures in YYC as well. Unfortunately, it looks like Uzu Taiyaki is another one about to shut its doors.

The much-loved Asian-inspired ice cream shop will be closing on Sunday, November 20. At least there is still time to head down and enjoy the food a few more times.

This spot specialized in small batch and handmade soft-serve ice cream. The shop in Calgary’s Chinatown recently shared the sudden news in an Instagram post.

“It is with a very heavy heart to share some not very exciting news,” stated the Instagram caption.

“Which compels us to say goodbye to our customers who have enjoyed our ice cream in our Chinatown location for the past 5 years that we will be closing our storefront in the upcoming month.”

“We are in the final month of our lease agreement with our building, but due to rent inflation, we are unable to reach an agreement with our landlord,” the caption continued.

We will miss the tasty ice cream menu made up of flavours like red velvet cream cheese and panda swirl with toppings such as homemade marshmallows and gummies.

The owners may have decided to close this storefront outpost, but there will still be ways to enjoy these unique desserts.

“We will be shifting out of our storefront in Chinatown to our trucks, so this is not really a goodbye.”

There is still plenty of time left to stop in, try some ice cream while the sun is still out, and say goodbye to the staff.

“We would like to thank all of our customers and employees that we have had the pleasure of encountering over the years.”

Uzu Taiyaki

Address: 110 2nd Avenue SE #1, Calgary

Instagram